BD to buy fertiliser from Canada as alternative to Russia

The COVID-19 pandemic had already pushed up the prices of chemical fertilisers globally. The Russia-Ukraine war has created further trouble in the supply chain. Desperate to keep food supply normal, the Bangladesh government is now more worried about finding an alternative to Russia as a major source of fertilisers procurement.

After the war broke, Russia, the major fertiliser exporter holding 15 percent of the global market, faced Western sanctions which disrupted the supply chain, it has already impacted the fertiliser import of Bangladesh.

Bangladesh has a demand for 750,000 tonnes of murate of potash or MOP fertiliser each year and Russia supplies 300,000 tonnes of it. Also, Bangladesh imports TSP and DAP fertilisers from Russia.

Although the supply of urea, the most used fertiliser in Bangladesh, has not been hampered yet, policymakers are worrying about the supply of other three major fertilisers-TSP, MOP and DAP. This is because the war had upended the supply chain.

Agriculture ministry officials said they would import fertilisers from Canada to meet the demand next year. They are working to procure fertilisers from other sources as well. High prices are still concerning them.

The government increased the subsidy for fertiliser once the price skyrocketed in the global market, but has no plan to increase the domestic prices as of now, they said.

Even if the prices increase multiple times globally, the government plans to distribute fertilisers at the same cost in the next fiscal year, said Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque.

"We're facing some trouble in fertiliser management due to the price hike on the international market, but we're working to redesign the supply system without changing the price," he said.

Bangladesh chose Canada as an alternative to Russia for importing fertilisers just before the Ukraine war broke out, said Bolai Krishna Hazra, additional secretary at Fertiliser Management and Equipment Department in the agriculture ministry. Earlier, the authorities used to import 300,000 tonnes of MOP fertiliser from Russia and 150,000 tonnes from Canada, he said.

Bdnews24.com adds: Bangladesh reached an agreement with Canada to have it as an alternative source of fertiliser and the Canadian ambassador assured Bangladesh of exporting fertiliser, he said. Bangladesh will import 550,000 tonnes of MOP fertiliser from Canada next year.

They have enough fertiliser stored for the current fiscal and there is no disruption in demand and supply as of now, officials said.

The country may need an estimated 5.7 million tonnes of chemical fertilisers, includes 2.6 million tonnes of urea, 750,000 tonnes of TSP, 750,000 tonnes of MOP and 1.6 million DAP fertiliser in the fiscal year of 2022-2023. The authorities have started to collect it.

Out of these fertilisers, 1 million tonnes of urea are expected to come from six factories of Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) under the industries ministry. The rest are usually imported from Russia, Saudi Arabia, China, Morocco, Canada, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Tunisia and some other countries. While Canada is becoming the alternative source for importing TSP, the authorities are also working to import other fertilisers from other exporter countries, officials said. -bdnews24.com

















