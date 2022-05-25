BB depreciates taka further by Tk 0.40 against US dollars

Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Monday depreciated taka by Tk0.40 re-fixing Bangladesh currency's exchange rate against US dollar at Tk 87.90 to stabilize the volatile forex market.

This has been the fourth depreciation of taka against the greenback in past 27 days. Now a US dollar is selling at Tk 87.90 in the inter-bank money exchange.

Different commercial banks are selling cash dollars at five to six taka more. Dollar is traded at Tk 97 to Tk 98 in the open market or Kerb market outside banking system.

The BB has sold a total of $5.60 billion to different banks till May 12 of current fiscal year.

In the last FY 2020-21, the BB purchased over $8 billion from different commercial banks to keep the exchange rate of taka with US dollar stable.

Banks received huge remittances last year, but they (banks) could not spend those due to Covid-induced fall out on demand for import.

Md. Serajul Islam, executive director and spokesperson of BB told UNB that the dollar price has been re-fixed at Tk 87.90.

Rising prices of other commodities, including fuel, in the global market and increased import pressure in the country have put pressure on forex reserves.

He said Bangladesh Bank is supplying dollars according to demand of banks considering the market situation. -UNB





















