Dhaka seeks increased Swiss investment



State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md. Shahriar Alam holds a bilateral meeting with Livia Leu, State Secretary of Switzerland on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos on Monday.

He made the call during a bilateral meeting with Livia Leu, State Secretary of Switzerland held on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos on Monday.

Shahriar informed the Swiss State Secretary that Bangladesh offers one of the world's easiest investment opportunities.

He also flagged Bangladesh's outstanding success in socio-economic development under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He said that Bangladesh achieved remarkable success in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic due to effective measures taken by the government. The state minister sought continued support of Switzerland for finding an early durable solution of the Rohingya crisis.

Bangladesh and Switzerland are celebrating 50 years of bilateral relation.

Swiss state secretary applauded Bangladesh's notable socio-economic development under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

She also commended the government and people of Bangladesh for sheltering over a million displaced Rohingya population.

Livia Leu expressed the interest of Switzerland for further deepening the bilateral ties with Bangladesh in the coming years, including trade and trade and investment.

She expressed the interest of Switzerland to conclude the Air Service Agreement and the Memorandum of Understanding on Skill and Knowledge Partnership with Bangladesh.

She also thanked Bangladesh for committing unconditional support to the candidature of Switzerland for the non-permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council. -UNB







