BB seeks opinion prior to formulating monetary policy for FY23





The central bank urged the stakeholders to submit their views by June 16 to its monetary policy department general manager Md Abdul Kayum, a recent BB notice said.

It said, 'This is to inform you all that Bangladesh Bank is going to formulate FY 2022-23 monetary policy and publish its corresponding Monetary Policy Statement (MPS) soon.'

'Interested individuals and institutions are requested to send their suggestion or opinion or feedback (if any) for this purpose,' it said.

The emails for submitting feedback or suggestion or opinion are

The central bank usually announces monetary policy in the third week of July after the fiscal budget is finalised so that the BB's policy can be supportive to achieving the government's budgetary targets.

Monetary policy for the fiscal year 2022-2023 is going to be crucial considering the global commodity price spiral amid Russia-Ukraine war.

The monetary policy for FY22 was initially designed with an expansionary and accommodative mode supporting economic recovery process while maintaining appropriate cautions for overall price and financial stability.

The monetary policy for the FY22 largely failed to maintain overall price and financial stability amid commodity price hike across the globe and massive surge in the country's import payments.



















