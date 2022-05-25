Video
Revenue collection grew by 15.21pc to 1.97t in July-April

Published : Wednesday, 25 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 156

The overall revenue collection by the National Board of Revenue (NBR) during the first 10 months (July-April) of the current fiscal year (FY22) witnessed a healthy growth of 15.21 percent totaling Taka 2,27,641.24 crore.
During the first 10 months of the last fiscal year, the revenue collection (FY21) totaled at Taka 1,97,583.52 crore (1.97 trillion)
Analyzing the sector-wise revenue collection during July-April period, it was found that Taka 73,060.26 crore came from the customs duty, Taka 84,895.21 crore came from the VAT while Taka 69,685.77 crore came from the income tax and travel tax.
The revenue collection of the NBR is, however, lower than the 10-month target of Taka 2,60,031.75 crore.
Talking to BSS, NBR member Dr Abdul Mannan Shikder said that positive changes have been evident into the mindset of the businessmen and individual taxpayers compared to the past as they are becoming compliant every now and then.
"Side by side, the field-level tax officials are strengthening their monitoring system. Considering all these things, there has been a positive growth in revenue collection," he added.
Mannan also opined that increase of revenue collection in income tax and VAT indicates the improvement of good governance in the country.
The NBR has been giving due importance in checking tax evasion in the customs system side by side the businessmen are now much more compliant since they have taken VAT registration through online and thus paying VAT, he mentioned.
On the other hand, it has been possible to bring the maximum number of people under the tax net in case of direct tax.
The senior NBR member also opined that the revenue collection would be much better at the end of this month and the next month.
According to NBR, the revenue collection from customs during the first 10 months of the last fiscal year (FY21) totaled Taka 61,131.63 crore which has increased by 19.51 percent to reach Taka 73,060.26 crore.
The revenue collection from income tax during the first 10 months of the current fiscal year totaled Taka 69,685.77 crore with a 16.78 percent growth. The revenue collection from income tax during the first 10 months of the last fiscal year (FY21) was Taka 59,670.21 crore.
The revenue collection from VAT witnessed a healthy 10.57 percent growth during this 10-month period fetching Taka 84,895.21 crore compared to Taka 76,781.68 crore bagged during the same period of the last fiscal year.    -BSS


