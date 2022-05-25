Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 25 May, 2022, 5:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stocks fall as large-cap erodes prices

Published : Wednesday, 25 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 153

Country's both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) - plunged due to mainly price fall in large-cap securities.
DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went down by 50.08 points or 0.80 percent to 6,211.46. Two other indices also ended sharply lower with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, plunged 14.70 points to finish at 2,295.05 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) lost 9.71 points to close at 1,367.28.
Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, increased to Taka 6,608.42 million, which was Taka 6,589.37 million at the previous session of the week.
Out of 376 issues traded, 276 declined, 57 advanced and 43 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended sharply lower with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI-losing 117.37 points to settle at 18,282.63 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX shedding 70.98 points to close at 10,968.66.
Of the issues traded, 169 declined, 74 advanced and 38 issues remained unchanged on the CSE.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
More women’s participation in tech important to attain Sustainable Development Goals
Women empowerment thru online trading gets momentum
Royal Cafe sponsors TeleCine Awards in Kolkata
Germany sees Russian oil embargo deal in a few days
Samsung commits $356b in investments with 80,000 new jobs
Dhaka seeks more agri co-op with Manila
Inauguration of HM Oxygen Ltd held
BD risks missing domestic wheat collection target


Latest News
Conspiracy theories that US let loose monkeypox swirl in China
Bank officials can travel abroad for Hajj, treatment
AL would come to power through next polls: Quader
Rajshahi, Chapai both get GI certificate for Fazli
BNP starts movement dialogue with political parties
AFC Cup: Kings stay in race beating Indian 2nd tier champions
US ambassador voices concern over DSA in Bangladesh
Rumourmongers should seek apology before using Padma Bridge: Hasan
Padma Bridge to be named after Padma River
Bangladesh to import 10 lakh tonnes of wheat from India
Most Read News
Coastal community in fostering blue economy of Bangladesh
Japan hosts Quad summit seeking unity on countering China
20 countries offer new arms for Ukraine
HSC students demand second-time admission test at CU
US policy toward Taiwan 'has not changed': defense secretary
BCL-JCD clash at DU, 30 injured
5 killed, scores trapped after building collapses in Iran
Conspiracy theories that US let loose monkeypox swirl in China
The faces from China's Uyghur detention camps
US designates Colombia as major non-NATO ally
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft