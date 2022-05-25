Stocks fall as large-cap erodes prices

Country's both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) - plunged due to mainly price fall in large-cap securities.

DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went down by 50.08 points or 0.80 percent to 6,211.46. Two other indices also ended sharply lower with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, plunged 14.70 points to finish at 2,295.05 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) lost 9.71 points to close at 1,367.28.

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, increased to Taka 6,608.42 million, which was Taka 6,589.37 million at the previous session of the week.

Out of 376 issues traded, 276 declined, 57 advanced and 43 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended sharply lower with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI-losing 117.37 points to settle at 18,282.63 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX shedding 70.98 points to close at 10,968.66.

Of the issues traded, 169 declined, 74 advanced and 38 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. -BSS





















