

In six years gold sector made spectacular progress

They were addressing a programme marking orientation of new members of BAJUS from Narayanganj on Monday. The programme was held at the Grand Hall Restaurant in the city's Chashara area.

They said the development has taken place under leadership of Sayem Sobhan Anvir, President of Bangladesh Jewellers' Association (BAJUS).

"Farsightedness and business acumen of Sayem Sobhan Anvir will take us much further," they added.

MA Wadud Khan, Chairman of BAJUS standing committee on law and membership and BAJUS former president, was present as chief guest while Dr Dilip Kumar Roy, former President of BAJUS and Chairman of BAJUS District Monitoring Standing Committee, as special guest.

At that programme, 220 new members of BAJUS from Narayanganj were welcomed. The guests were handed over membership cards, BAJUS certificates, flowers and ID cards to all of them.

In his speech, MA Wadud Khan said "You will take the gold through the memo and keep the NID. In case of police harassment, we will extend support.

You do business honestly. Sayem Sobhan Anvir is beside you. If any customer buys ornaments from non-member outlet, he/she may be deceived."

"We will have 60 to 70 thousand members all over Bangladesh. There are many shops outside Narayanganj city. Why do they be out of BAJUS. There should be 2,000 members from this district alone," he added.

He said "We will all pay taxes to the government and do business. Let's follow the BAJUS policy and sell at equal rates. We will have no problem. Gold will be produced in Bangladesh within a year. Good days will come in our business."

Dr Dilip Kumar Roy said "There are some unscrupulous traders who sell at a lower price than set by BAJUS. Poor quality products are available at low prices. We want to maintain standard of the products. Sayem Sobhan Anvir is a symbol of unity. He does not want any division."

Md Shahidullah, Vice President of Narayanganj District BAJUS, presided over the programme. Former BAJUS president Enamul Haque Khan, BAJUS Vice-President Gulzar Ahmed, BAJUS Assistant Secretary Masudur Rahman and BAJUS executive member Md Riponul Hasan also spoke.

At the end of the ceremony, Ruhul Amin Rasel, Business Editor of Bangladesh Pratidin received a memorandum of honour on behalf of BAJUS President Sayem Sobhan Anvir.

Hanif Uddin Selim, General Secretary of Narayanganj District BAJUS and Gold traders Monir Hasan Khan, Faruk Ahmed, Amir Hossain Khan, Abhijit Roy, Golam Mohammad Khoka, Liton Khandaker, Nazrul Islam Roman and Asaduzzaman were also present on the occasion.













