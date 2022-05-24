Video
Home Front Page

Khulna Student Murder

17 boys sent to correction centre in Jashore for 7 yrs 

Published : Tuesday, 24 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 227
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, May 23- A court here on Monday sentenced 17 criminals to seven years imprisonment in connection with a case filed for killing a class seven student in Khulna city in 2018.
The court also sent them to correctional facility centre at Jashore as all the
convicted criminals are under 18 years.
Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-3 Judge Abdus Salam delivered the verdict in presence of 17 accused criminals.
Those who got sentenced are: Monjurul Islam alias Sabbir Howlader, 16, B M Nazir Hasan Royal, 12, Shahriarzzaman Turja, 17, Riyan Sheikh alias Rifat, 12, Fahim Islam Mony, 14, Sunny Islam alias Apan, 13, Zesan Khan, 15, Tarin Hasan alias Rezvi, 13, Sakib Khan Shimul, 17, Antar Kusher Das,15, Md Hakim, 17, Saikat, 16, Sheikh Sakib, 17, Asif Pranta Alif, 15, Sheikh Tamim, 16, Sakran Saleh alias Mitul, 12, and Mustafizur Rahman Nayeem, 14.
According to the case document, on January 20 in 2018, Fahmid Tanvir Razin, 13, a student of class seven of Khulna Public School and College went to enjoy a singing concert at his school campus at around evening.
Tamim, who is also a student of the School, engaged into clashes following an altercation in front of the dais of the concert premises centring to seat in the chair.  Razin called on Tamim behind the dais around 9:00pm and hit him mercilessly.
At one stage, Tamim flanked by his fellow friends hit Razin indiscriminately. They tied both hands of Razin while Sabbir stabbed Razin into his belly and left the place skidded off him unconsciously at the ground.
On screaming, other students rushed to the spot and sent Razin at Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH) where duty doctor declared him dead.
Sheikh Zahangir Alam, father of Razin, filed a case with Khalishpur Police Station accusing six names and some unnamed persons in this connection on January 21.
On February 16, 2018, Sub Inspector of Khalishpur Police Station and Investigative Officer of the case Md Mizanur Rahman pressed charge sheet to Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court (CMM) against 17 criminals. After completing all legal procedure, the court on Monday delivered the verdict convicting and sentencing 17 to seven years imprisonment.


