Haji Salim shifted to BSMMU

Ruling Awami League lawmaker from Dhaka Haji Mohammad Salim, who was sent to jail following a verdict of a High Court bench in an Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) case filed over amassing wealth beyond known sources, has been admitted to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Hospital after passing a night in the Central Jail.

He was admitted to Cabin No. 511 of the jail unit of the hospital under police vigilance. He was taken to the hospital at

around 9:00am on Monday by an ambulance from the Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj, according to the hospital sources.

Brig Gen Nazrul Islam, Director of the BSMMU Hospital, told media that he was admitted to the hospital for his heart related complicacy. He will be taking treatment at the hospital under the supervision of Prof Dr. Harisul Haque of the Cardiology Department.

The physicians in the team have already checked up his physical conditions. After observing his health condition, the authority will take necessary steps, he added.

Earlier on Sunday, the ruling party lawmaker was sent to the central jail following the directives of a High Court bench to surrender in the lower court given before a month.

Surrendering to the court of Judge Shahidul Islam of Dhaka Seventh Special Judge Court, Salim pleaded for his bail. But, rejecting his bail prayer, the court passed the order of sending him to jail.

Earlier on February 10 this year, the High Court released the full text of a verdict in the case directing him to surrender to the trial court in 30 days.

His lawyer Pran Nath submitted two other petitions, one for providing him proper treatment and the other to provide him first class division facilities in jail. On the other hand, ACC prosecutor Mosharrof Hossain Kajol opposed his bail prayer.

In the evening the police van carrying Haji Salim entered Dhaka Central Jail at Keraniganj at 6:00pm.

During military-backed government on September 24 in 2007, the ACC filed a case against Haji Salim and his wife Gulshan Ara on allegations of amassing wealth beyond known sources and concealing information in their wealth statements.











