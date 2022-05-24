Video
ACC Case Over Amassing Wealth

Sacked OC Pradeep's wife sent to jail upon surrender

Published : Tuesday, 24 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 235
Nurul Amin

Policewomen taking Chumki Karon, wife of suspended OC of Teknaf Police Station Pradeep Kumar, to jail after she surrendered before a lower court in a case filed for allegedly amassing illegal wealth and siphoning off money. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Policewomen taking Chumki Karon, wife of suspended OC of Teknaf Police Station Pradeep Kumar, to jail after she surrendered before a lower court in a case filed for allegedly amassing illegal wealth and siphoning off money. PHOTO: OBSERVER

CHATTOGRAM May 23: Chumki Karon, the wife of sacked Teknaf OC Pradeep Kumar Das, surrendered to a Chattogram court in an Anti-Corruption Commission case over amassing illegal wealth on Monday.
She surrendered to the court of Divisional Special Judge Munshi Abdul Majid who had rejected the bail petition and sent her to jail.
The court has started to hear arguments of OC Pradeep, the main accused in the shooting to death a retired army major Sinha Md Rashed Khan, on April 4. The court heard Chumki's arguments earlier on February 17.
The court indicted OC Pradeep and his wife in the ACC case for illegally amassing wealth in December 2021 and ordered the authorities to issue an arrest warrant against Chumki, a past
fugitive.
Earlier on September 1, the court formally accepted the charges against the couple submitted by the national anti-graft agency.
Earlier, the Chattogram Court recorded testimonies of seven witnesses against Chumki Karan, wife of Pradeep Kumar Das, former OC of Teknaf Thana and an accused in the case of murdering the retired Army officer on March 6 last.
The testimonies were recorded in the court of
Chattogram divisional Special Judge Munshi Abdul Majid.
The seven witnesses are the employees of Income Tax department. The court has so far recorded testimonies of 11 witnesses.
The trial of sacked OCand his wife Chumki, began in a Chattogram Court on Dember 15 last in a case filed against them by Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).
The trial started with the framing of charge in the court of Chattogram Divisional Special Judge Munshi Abdul Majid.
Earlier a Chattogram court on September 20 in 2020 last ordered to attache the total properties of Pradeep Kumar and his wife worth Taka 3.95 crore as mentioned in the FIR (First Information Report) filed by ACC Assistant Director M Reazuddin.
On August 23 in 2020, the Anti-Corruption Commission filed a case against Pradeep Kumar Das and his wife for amassing wealth worth Tk 4 crore from unknown sources.  Mohammad Riaz Uddin, deputy director of integrated Chattogram Divisional ACC office filed the case.
According to ACC Chattogram divisional office sources, the ACC's investigation against OC Pradeep started in 2018.  On April 20, 2019, OC Pradeep and his wife were given notice to submit the statement of their assets.
In June the same year, OC Pradeep and his wife submitted their statements.  Following their statement, after a long investigation, the ACC reportedly found information about Pradeep and his wife that they had acquired assets worth more than Tk 4 crore.  Pradeep is now in jail in a case filed over the murder of Major (retd)
Rashed Md Sinha on July 31 in 2020.
Major (retd) Sinha was killed in police firing at Baharchhara police check-post on July 31 in 2020.
Sharmin Shahriar Ferdous, elder sister of Sinha, filed a case with Teknaf Senior Judicial Magistrate's Court after the incident on August 5 in 2020.
OC Pradeep surrendered the following day and later police took him to Cox's Bazar Jail.


« PreviousNext »

