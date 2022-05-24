Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 24 May, 2022, 3:27 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Monsoon coming, no solution to Dhaka's waterlogging in sight

Published : Tuesday, 24 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 243

With monsoon coming Dhaka dwellers brace for the same old problem: waterlogging.
No effective measure has been taken yet for a comprehensive solution to the long-standing hazard of the mega city.
Experts said a coordinated master plan involving all relevant agencies should have been taken to drain out rainwater from the city roads.  
The two city corporations claimed that waterlogging will be less this year  as drain, box culvert construction and canal dredging activities are going on for smooth drainage of stagnant rainwater.
Talking to UNB some city dwellers voiced their worry over the waterlogging problem in the upcoming monsoon.
Md Rahimullah, a resident of Moghbazar area, said "Digging of city roads by different service agencies are going on. Movement on these roads will become difficult as these usually get waterlogged after a little rain during monsoon."
"We have to suffer a lot," he lamented.
Mamataj Begum,  a housewife of Malibagh area, said "I  need to go to Tejgaon to drop and pick up my children to and from a school there. There
work on a mega project is going on and the whole area turned inaccessible due to the construction work."
"I fear a dreadful situation will arise there in the upcoming monsoon due to waterlogging."
The Dhaka North and South City Corporations have identified 146 spots where rainwater usually gets accumulated on roads.
According to the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), 104 places prone to waterlogging have been identified. Of these, repair work in more than 99 spots has been completed.
Apart from this, drain, box culvert and canal cleaning activities are underway to reduce waterlogging in the remaining spots.
At DSCC, more than 32 areas are extremely prone to waterlogging- Paltan, Shantinagar, Bailey Road, Kakrail, Gopibagh, Kamalapur, Tikatuli, Agasadek Road, Agamasi Lane, Abdul Hadi Lane, Eskaton Road, Bangabandhu Avenue Awami League Central Office Area, Bangladesh Secretariat,, New Market, Bata intersection, Jhigatala, Nazim Uddin Road, Nawabganj Park, Azimpur, Road adjacent to KM Das Lane, RK Mission Road and Abhay Das Lane Gopibag Bazar Road and some areas of Old Dhaka.
According to the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC),  there are 103 waterlogging-prone areas under DNCC.
This time, some works have been done in 61 areas to ensure drainage of rainwater and work is underway in the remaining 42 areas.
There are about 30 waterlogging-prone areas under DNCC - Mirpur-10, Mirpur-13, Mirpur Journalist Colony area, Mirpur Kalshi, Airport Road from Army Stadium to Banani, Mirpur Shewra Para, Kazi Para, Monipuripara, Modhubag , Malibagh, Mohammadpur Lalmatia, Kawran Bazar to FDC area adjacent to TCB building, Nakhalpara, Nikunja-1, 2, Green Road, Tejturi Bazar behind Bashundhara City, Bashundhara residential area, Kuril, Badda and Kuril new market area.
DSCC Chief Executive Officer Farid Ahmed (Additional Secretary) told UNB that the renovation work in the remaining waterlogging-prone area is expected to be completed by this month.
"Besides, we have cleared 15 kms of canals under the city corporation. We hope this monsoon waterlogging problem will remain tolerable compared to the previous years," he said.
DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam said this time 10 Rapid Action Teams will be formed for 10 regions under DNCC who will take effective measures fast.
Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives (LGRD) Minister Md Tajul Islam said they are conducting drives to evict illegal establishments from several canals which hamper the smooth drainage of rainwater. "So naturally, we think we are prepared to face the waterlogging problem this time too."
He further said they won't be able to dredge all the canals of Dhaka city before monsoon. Besides, there are rivers like Buriganga, Turag, Dhaleshwari and Balu that need to be dredged.
Adil Mohammad, Professor of Department of Urban and Regional Planning of Jahangir agar University and General Secretary of the Bangladesh Institute of Planners (BIP) said cleaning the drains and canals during the monsoon is not the remedy to waterlogging. "We need a sustainable plan. A temporary solution to waterlogging with small-scale plan will not bring any durable solution."
The city planner further said a master plan has to be taken to permanently free the capital from waterlogging problem. Besides, identifying waterlogging-prone areas, integrated measures should be taken on how to drain out rainwater. "If all the agencies concerned work together, the solution is possible," he said.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Biden warns China against invading Taiwan, vows US military defence
17 boys sent to correction centre in Jashore for 7 yrs 
7th Session of the Global Platform for disaster risk reduction begins from today
Haji Salim shifted to BSMMU
Sacked OC Pradeep's wife sent to jail upon surrender
Monsoon coming, no solution to Dhaka's waterlogging in sight
HC directs ACC to probe money laundered thru e-com platforms
Recovery from flood damages will take time: Momen


Latest News
BNP’s formal talks with political parties begin today
Samrat denied bail, sent to jail
Prolonged repatriation may push Rohingyas to crimes: PM
Hasina greets France's new Prime Minister
PM to open Padma Bridge to public on June 25
Mild heat wave likely to continue
HSC students demand second-time admission test at CU
Mirza Abbas taken to Singapore for treatment
Haji Selim appeals challenging HC's jail term
Samsung commits $356 bn in investments with 80,000 new jobs
Most Read News
Putin, Zelensky feature on TIME 100 list of influential people 2022
Suspended OC Pradeep's wife denied bail, sent to jail
Israeli court questions ban on Jewish prayer at Al-Aqsa compound
Over 100mn forcibly displaced worldwide: UNHCR
Canada storm death toll rises to 8, half a million without power
Taka devalued by 40 paisa against US dollars
10 workers injured in Gazipur factory fire
Non-endemic countries can stop transmission of Monkeypox: WHO
Talks of press freedom don't suit BNP: Quader
Iran Revolutionary Guard colonel assassinated in Tehran
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft