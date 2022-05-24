HC directs ACC to probe money laundered thru e-com platforms

The High Court (HC) on Monday directed the Anti-Corruption Commission to conduct a probe on how much money was laundered through e-commerce platform and individuals.

At the same time, the HC bench also directed the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to submit detailed information about those people who were involved in money laundering through e-commerce platforms.

It also directed the ACC to investigate and identify the amount of money laundered by various e-commerce platforms like Evaly, Eorange, Dhamaka, Aleshamar and find out the persons who committed such crimes till date.

It also asked the Commerce Ministry to assess the amount of money deposited by consumers on the e-commerce platform.

The HC bench comprising Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Khizir Hayat came up with the orders after hearing on three separate writ petitions filed in this connection.

The HC bench also issued a rule asking the respondents to explain why they should not be directed to identify the persons or government authorities whose negligence and failure caused serious financial loss and damage to millions of buyers of various online marketplaces so that appropriate actions can be taken against them to recover financial loss of the buyers.

In the rule, the HC bench also asked ACC to explain why it should not be directed to investigate and identify the amount of money laundered through different e-commerce platforms and find out the persons who committed such money laundering till date.

It also asked the government to explain why its failure and inaction to take necessary actions or preventive measures to protect the rights and interests of the consumers of e-commerce platforms should not be declared illegal.

It also asked the government to explain why it should not be directed to form an independent regulatory body to oversee the functions of the e-commerce platforms.

Commerce Secretary, Finance Secretary, Information Secretary, Home Secretary, Bangladesh Bank Governor, Anti-Corruption Commission, Head of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) and other respondents have been asked to comply with the rules within four weeks.

Lawyers Md Anwarul Islam, Mohammad Shishir Manir and Humayun Kabir Pallab stood for the petitioners while Deputy Attorney General Bipul Bagmar represented the state during the hearing on the petitions.

Lawyer Mohammad Shishir Manir filed a petition on September 23 last year on behalf of 33 consumers of the e-commerce platform 'e-orange-shop'.

Two other Supreme Court lawyers Md Anwarul Islam and Barrister Humayun Kabir Pallab filed two other writ petitions as public interest litigations seeking some other directions over the e-commerce scams.

The, then HC bench led by Justice M Enayetur Rahim held joint hearing on the petition on September 28 in 2021 and asked the government to inform it about the steps taken so far regarding irregularities in the e-commerce sector, including money laundering.

In its order, the HC bench also sought written explanation from the authorities concerned on three issues - the policy of the National Board of Revenue regarding the collection of VAT and Tax from e-commerce firms, the terms of reference of the 16-member committee formed by the Commerce Ministry, and the steps taken by the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) of the central bank to bring back the laundered money from abroad.

In reply the BFIU, NBR, Commerce Ministry submitted some reports before the HC recently over the functions of the online market places. After further hearing on the petitions, the HC bench on Monday came up with the rules and directives.

















