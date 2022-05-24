Recovery from flood damages will take time: Momen



Many motor vehicles break down on the way as water seep into their engines due to stagnant flood water in Sylhet city. This photo was taken on Monday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

medium-term, and long-term plans to protect the city from such disasters in future.

The decision was taken at the meeting of Disaster Management Committee of Sylhet City Corporation. Sylhet City Corporation Mayor Ariful Haque Chowdhury presided over the meeting held at Sylhet Nagar Bhaban on Monday.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen attended the meeting virtually while representatives, stakeholders, and councilors of various departments and agencies of Sylhet took part in the meeting.

Momen, also the Member of Parliament from Sylhet-1 (Metropolitan and Sadar) constituency, urged the government as well as the rich people to come forward to help the flood victims.

He said that it would take some time to recover from the flood damages in Sylhet. If everyone comes forward to help the people and work together, it would be easy for the government complete the works soon.

In the meeting, importance was given on dredging the Surma River to keep Sylhet city permanently flood-free. It was also informed that a list will be prepared for repairing and rebuilding the damaged roads as soon as the water level in the flooded areas recedes. Same time, a list of damaged houses will also be repaired to support the affected families.

The minister directed the authorities concerned to start excavation of the Surma River, rescue and excavation of ponds and canals in the metropolis, and 100 per cent rescue of natural canals.

He said the government would take appropriate action, if the city corporation collected information on the roads and houses damaged after the natural calamity and sent it to the concerned ministry.

It also decided to continue providing relief, health care, and clean drinking water to the flood-affected people of the metropolis. Some short-term plans will be implemented to prevent floodwaters from entering the metropolis during the coming monsoon season. Under this, in the areas of the metropolis where the banks of the Surma River are low, the banks will be raised.











