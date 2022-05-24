Govt's bank borrowing five times more than last fiscal

The government's borrowing from the banking sector has increased more than five times in first 10 months in the current fiscal year compared with the same period of the last fiscal year of 2020-21.

Like every time, at the end of the fiscal year, the government is taking loan from the banking sector to meet the necessary

expenses.

Experts said, apart from Covid-19, the banking sector is facing multiple problems due to huge default loans of the government taken over the last few years.

If the government continues its borrowing spree to minimize the upcoming budget deficit the sector will plunge into a deep crisis, they added.

According to the latest data of Bangladesh Bank, in the ten months (July-April) of the current 2021-22 fiscal year, the government borrowed a total of Tk 32,488.44 crore from the bank. Of this, Tk 25,240 crore was taken from commercial banks. And Bangladesh Bank has taken Tk 7,247 crore.

At the same time in the last fiscal year 2020-21, it took only Tk 6402 crore.

It is seen that the amount of government borrowing from the banking sector has increased more than five times in these ten months.

Former caretaker government finance adviser Dr AB Mirza Azizul Islam said, "This is an old problem. At the end of the fiscal year, there is a demand to complete the project as soon as possible. That is why all these projects have to be

released quickly. On the other hand, the contractors have to pay the full bill for the work of the project which was completed earlier. That is why the government's expenditure has suddenly increased. The government now has to borrow more from banks to cover that cost."

According to sources, 1 month left till the end of the current 2021-22 fiscal year which started from 1st July, 2021. This fiscal year will end on June 30. The new fiscal year 2022-23 will start from July 1.

As always, the amount of government borrowing from the banking system is increasing towards the end of the fiscal year to meet the necessary expenses. Usually at the end of the year the pace of implementation of the government's development activities or the Annual Development Programme (ADP) increases. The quality of work has been in question for a long time due to its haste. Government ministers and economists have repeatedly raised the question and suggested speeding up ADP's work since the beginning of the fiscal year. But the words did not work; the pace of implementation of development activities of the government is going on in that old style.

Planning Minister MA Mannan said, "We are trying to keep pace with the project throughout the year." But due to limitations, it is not possible. Hopefully, we will get rid of this in the future."

"But this time the problem seems to be a little less. Because, in line with the continuation of the government's spending cuts, we have decided to stop the work of many projects for the time being except for the urgent need. In particular, the work of import-dependent projects is being stopped completely. So the cost will go down a bit; I think the loan from the bank will have to be paid less," he added.

To meet the deficit, the budget for 2021-22 has set a target of borrowing Tk 76,452 crore from the banking system.

In the ten months of the fiscal year, in July-April, the government has taken Tk 320,46 crore. During the same period of the last financial year, the amount of this loan was much less, Tk 6,402 crore.

According to the National Board of Revenue (NBR), revenue collection has increased by 15.36 per cent during July-March of this fiscal year. And foreign loan assistance has increased by 55.18 per cent.

Zahid Hussain, former lead economist of the World Bank in Dhaka office said, the government's failure in achieving its targeted revenue collection, may have fuelled this increase.

"Due to poor revenue collection from value-added tax (VAT), the government is left with no other option but to borrow from scheduled banks," added Zahid.

Former Governor of the Bangladesh Bank Saleh Uddin Ahmed said the government wants to complete the mega project quickly. So extra money is needed. That is why he is taking loan from the banking system. However, care must be taken not to disrupt private investment under the pressure of this debt. He further added that the liquidity situation in the banking sector will not be a problem even if the government's debt increases now. But its effects could be felt in the future.

NBR officials said if necessary, NBR will take help of the Finance Minister to realise source tax and other revenue from the government agencies as there are allegations that some agencies either do not deduct the tax or do not deposit it to the government exchequer.











