Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 24 May, 2022, 3:26 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Court grants grilling of 4 NSU trustees at jail gate

Published : Tuesday, 24 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 300
Court Correspondent

A Court in Dhaka on Monday permitted the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to interrogate four members of North South University's (NSU) Board of Trustees at the jail gate for a day, in a Tk 304 crore money laundering case.
 KM Imrul Kayes, the Judge of the Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court, passed the order after ACC Deputy Director Farid Ahmed
Patwary, also the Investigation Officer of the case, produced them before it with a forwarding report.
The accused are MA Kashem, Benajir Ahmed, Rehana Rahman and Mohammed Shajahan.
The IO said in his forwarding report, that all four, including the NSU Board of Trustees Chairperson Azim Uddin Ahmed, were directly involved with the money laundering. So, they should be interrogated at the jail gate for collecting more information.
Defence lawyers submitted four separate petitions for providing them with division in jail on grounds that they were holding high-profile social status in their respective positions.
Upon hearing both the sides, the judge sent them to jail and allowed the ACC to interrogate them at the jail gate for one day.
The judge also directed the jail authorities to provide them division in jail as per the Jail Code.
On Sunday, the four were arrested after the High Court rejected their anticipatory bail petitions in the case filed by the ACC on May 5.
The High Court (HC) on Sunday handed over four NSU trustees to the police, turning down their anticipatory bail pleas in a money laundering case.
At the same time, the HC asked Shabagh police to produce them before the court within 24 hours of taking them into custody.
A HC bench comprising Justice Md Nazrul Islam and Justice Md Izarul Haque came up with the order following a bail hearing.
While conducting hearing, the HC observed money laundering and corruption are more dangerous than the murder as they have an impact on the entire nation.
The ACC lodged the case against six, including the chairman of NSU Trustee Board, on May 5, on charges of laundering over Tk 304 crore in the name of purchasing land for NSU campus.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Biden warns China against invading Taiwan, vows US military defence
17 boys sent to correction centre in Jashore for 7 yrs 
7th Session of the Global Platform for disaster risk reduction begins from today
Haji Salim shifted to BSMMU
Sacked OC Pradeep's wife sent to jail upon surrender
Monsoon coming, no solution to Dhaka's waterlogging in sight
HC directs ACC to probe money laundered thru e-com platforms
Recovery from flood damages will take time: Momen


Latest News
BNP’s formal talks with political parties begin today
Samrat denied bail, sent to jail
Prolonged repatriation may push Rohingyas to crimes: PM
Hasina greets France's new Prime Minister
PM to open Padma Bridge to public on June 25
Mild heat wave likely to continue
HSC students demand second-time admission test at CU
Mirza Abbas taken to Singapore for treatment
Haji Selim appeals challenging HC's jail term
Samsung commits $356 bn in investments with 80,000 new jobs
Most Read News
Putin, Zelensky feature on TIME 100 list of influential people 2022
Suspended OC Pradeep's wife denied bail, sent to jail
Israeli court questions ban on Jewish prayer at Al-Aqsa compound
Over 100mn forcibly displaced worldwide: UNHCR
Canada storm death toll rises to 8, half a million without power
Taka devalued by 40 paisa against US dollars
10 workers injured in Gazipur factory fire
Non-endemic countries can stop transmission of Monkeypox: WHO
Talks of press freedom don't suit BNP: Quader
Iran Revolutionary Guard colonel assassinated in Tehran
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft