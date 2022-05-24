Court grants grilling of 4 NSU trustees at jail gate

A Court in Dhaka on Monday permitted the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to interrogate four members of North South University's (NSU) Board of Trustees at the jail gate for a day, in a Tk 304 crore money laundering case.

KM Imrul Kayes, the Judge of the Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court, passed the order after ACC Deputy Director Farid Ahmed

Patwary, also the Investigation Officer of the case, produced them before it with a forwarding report.

The accused are MA Kashem, Benajir Ahmed, Rehana Rahman and Mohammed Shajahan.

The IO said in his forwarding report, that all four, including the NSU Board of Trustees Chairperson Azim Uddin Ahmed, were directly involved with the money laundering. So, they should be interrogated at the jail gate for collecting more information.

Defence lawyers submitted four separate petitions for providing them with division in jail on grounds that they were holding high-profile social status in their respective positions.

Upon hearing both the sides, the judge sent them to jail and allowed the ACC to interrogate them at the jail gate for one day.

The judge also directed the jail authorities to provide them division in jail as per the Jail Code.

On Sunday, the four were arrested after the High Court rejected their anticipatory bail petitions in the case filed by the ACC on May 5.

The High Court (HC) on Sunday handed over four NSU trustees to the police, turning down their anticipatory bail pleas in a money laundering case.

At the same time, the HC asked Shabagh police to produce them before the court within 24 hours of taking them into custody.

A HC bench comprising Justice Md Nazrul Islam and Justice Md Izarul Haque came up with the order following a bail hearing.

While conducting hearing, the HC observed money laundering and corruption are more dangerous than the murder as they have an impact on the entire nation.

The ACC lodged the case against six, including the chairman of NSU Trustee Board, on May 5, on charges of laundering over Tk 304 crore in the name of purchasing land for NSU campus.











