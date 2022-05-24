BD reviewing Russian crude sale offer

Russia has offered to sell crude oil to Bangladesh, State Minister for Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has said on Monday.

"The government is reviewing the Russian proposal to sell crude oil as there are some issues regarding the payments," State Minister said.

He was talking to journalists at the Bidyut Bhaban in Dhaka on Monday. Russia has been selling oil to India and China in the midst of the Russia-Ukraine War.

"We will move forward with this when a solution is found," the State Minister added.

Hamid was responding to questions from the media after inauguration of a workshop on 'Cybersecurity policy in the power sector and operational point of view'. Bangladesh Power Management Institute (BPMI) organised the workshop.

The price of unrefined oil increased in the global market several times since Russia's attack on Ukraine. However, the price touched US$140 per barrel.

Although the prices of oil in the world market have fallen slightly but still the low price of Russia's oil -- spot differentials are about $29 less per barrel compared with before the invasion -- is a boon for many refiners as they face shrinking margins. The price is well below competing barrels from the Middle East, Africa, Europe and the United States.

Asked whether Bangladesh was considering a lowering of the prices, Hamid said they wanted to keep the rate stable.

"We don't want to raise or lower it. The recent decline is enough to keep it affordable."

However, the State Minister also noted that the worldwide crisis in shipping has also hampered the transportation of fuel.

The government fixed the price of diesel and kerosene at Tk 80, hiking it by Tk 15 per litre in November 2021 saying that the global price hike as the reason for increasing the price in the domestic market. It also said neighbouring and other countries also have been adjusting prices regularly due to the global price hike.

In December, 2021, the demand for fuel oil in Bangladesh was over 6.3 million tonnes. Bangladesh imports around 91 per cent to 92 per cent of its fuel demand while the rest is sourced from local gas fields in the form of condensate, a bio-product of gas.

The government plans to shut down several oil-based power plants next year, Hamid said.

"Several gas-based and coal-based power plants will become operational next year. Because of that, we should be able to shut down oil-based power plants. This will reduce costs."

Hamid said he believes that electric buses and trains should replace oil-run public transport in order to reduce the significant impact of fuel prices on users.

"In future, we must take initiatives to introduce electric buses and other electric forms of public transport. The railways could even introduce electric trains if they want to."

The ongoing dollar crisis had impeded imports, but the issue has largely been resolved, he said.

"Bangladesh Bank is obliged to give dollar discounts on state purchases," he said. "When we want to get a line of credit from a bank, they are obliged to supply them with dollars. The matter has been discussed."

"The European Union's inability to reach a final agreement on banning Russian oil for its invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special operation", has also stopped oil prices from climbing much higher.

Following this, India began importing oil from Russia disregarding international criticism. Since the aggression in Ukraine the US and its allies imposed sanctions on Russia condemning the military operation. India remained silent on the issue.

The amount of oil India bought in the first few months of 2022 is equal to the amount it bought in 2021," said a Reuters report.

The United States, Britain and some other key oil buyers banned imports of Russian oil shortly after the invasion of Ukraine. The European Union is finalising a further round of sanctions, including a ban on Russian oil purchases. Many European refiners have already stopped buying from Russia for fear of running afoul of sanctions or drawing negative publicity, international media reports said.











