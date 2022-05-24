Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 24 May, 2022, 3:26 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BD reviewing Russian crude sale offer

Published : Tuesday, 24 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 285
Special Correspondent

Russia has offered to sell crude oil to Bangladesh, State Minister for Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has said on Monday.
"The government is reviewing the Russian proposal to sell crude oil as there are some issues regarding the payments," State Minister said.
He was talking to journalists at the Bidyut Bhaban in Dhaka on Monday. Russia has been selling oil to India and China in the midst of the Russia-Ukraine War.
"We will move forward with this when a solution is found," the State Minister added.
Hamid was responding to questions from the media after inauguration of a workshop on 'Cybersecurity policy in the power sector and operational point of view'. Bangladesh Power Management Institute (BPMI) organised the workshop.
The price of unrefined oil increased in the global market several times since Russia's attack on Ukraine. However, the price touched US$140 per barrel.
Although the prices of oil in the world market have fallen slightly but still the low price of Russia's oil -- spot differentials are about $29 less per barrel compared with before the invasion -- is a boon for many refiners as they face shrinking margins. The price is well below competing barrels from the Middle East, Africa, Europe and the United States.
Asked whether Bangladesh was considering a lowering of the prices, Hamid said they wanted to keep the rate stable.
"We don't want to raise or lower it. The recent decline is enough to keep it affordable."
However, the State Minister also noted that the worldwide crisis in shipping has also hampered the transportation of fuel.
The government fixed the price of diesel and kerosene at Tk 80, hiking it by Tk 15 per litre in November 2021 saying that the global price hike as the reason for increasing the price in the domestic market. It also said neighbouring and other countries also have been adjusting prices regularly due to the global price hike.
In December, 2021, the demand for fuel oil in Bangladesh was over 6.3 million tonnes. Bangladesh imports around 91 per cent to 92 per cent of its fuel demand while the rest is sourced from local gas fields in the form of condensate, a bio-product of gas.
The government plans to shut down several oil-based power plants next year, Hamid said.
"Several gas-based and coal-based power plants will become operational next year. Because of that, we should be able to shut down oil-based power plants. This will reduce costs."
Hamid said he believes that electric buses and trains should replace oil-run public transport in order to reduce the significant impact of fuel prices on users.
"In future, we must take initiatives to introduce electric buses and other electric forms of public transport. The railways could even introduce electric trains if they want to."
The ongoing dollar crisis had impeded imports, but the issue has largely been resolved, he said.
"Bangladesh Bank is obliged to give dollar discounts on state purchases," he said. "When we want to get a line of credit from a bank, they are obliged to supply them with dollars. The matter has been discussed."
"The European Union's inability to reach a final agreement on banning Russian oil for its invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special operation", has also stopped oil prices from climbing much higher.
Following this, India began importing oil from Russia disregarding international criticism. Since the aggression in Ukraine the US and its allies imposed sanctions on Russia condemning the military operation. India remained silent on the issue.
The amount of oil India bought in the first few months of 2022 is equal to the amount it bought in 2021," said a Reuters report.
The United States, Britain and some other key oil buyers banned imports of Russian oil shortly after the invasion of Ukraine. The European Union is finalising a further round of sanctions, including a ban on Russian oil purchases. Many European refiners have already stopped buying from Russia for fear of running afoul of sanctions or drawing negative publicity, international media reports said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Biden warns China against invading Taiwan, vows US military defence
17 boys sent to correction centre in Jashore for 7 yrs 
7th Session of the Global Platform for disaster risk reduction begins from today
Haji Salim shifted to BSMMU
Sacked OC Pradeep's wife sent to jail upon surrender
Monsoon coming, no solution to Dhaka's waterlogging in sight
HC directs ACC to probe money laundered thru e-com platforms
Recovery from flood damages will take time: Momen


Latest News
BNP’s formal talks with political parties begin today
Samrat denied bail, sent to jail
Prolonged repatriation may push Rohingyas to crimes: PM
Hasina greets France's new Prime Minister
PM to open Padma Bridge to public on June 25
Mild heat wave likely to continue
HSC students demand second-time admission test at CU
Mirza Abbas taken to Singapore for treatment
Haji Selim appeals challenging HC's jail term
Samsung commits $356 bn in investments with 80,000 new jobs
Most Read News
Putin, Zelensky feature on TIME 100 list of influential people 2022
Suspended OC Pradeep's wife denied bail, sent to jail
Israeli court questions ban on Jewish prayer at Al-Aqsa compound
Over 100mn forcibly displaced worldwide: UNHCR
Canada storm death toll rises to 8, half a million without power
Taka devalued by 40 paisa against US dollars
10 workers injured in Gazipur factory fire
Non-endemic countries can stop transmission of Monkeypox: WHO
Talks of press freedom don't suit BNP: Quader
Iran Revolutionary Guard colonel assassinated in Tehran
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft