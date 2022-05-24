Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 24 May, 2022, 3:26 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

2 Covid deaths with 31 new cases in 24hrs

Published : Tuesday, 24 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 287
Staff Correspondent  

The country recorded two Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Monday. The death tally stands at 29,130. Some 31 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,953, 264.  
On Sunday, the country logged zero death from Covid with 29 infections. On Saturday the country saw first death from the virus after a month.
Besides, 193 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,901,157 and overall recovery rate at 97.33 per cent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of
Health Services (DGHS).      
The country logged positivity rate of  0.67 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 13.87 per cent and the death rate at 1.49 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 879 labs across the country tested 4,569 samples.
However, the country's maiden cases were reported on March 8, on 2020. The first death from the virus was reported on March 18 of the same year.
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Biden warns China against invading Taiwan, vows US military defence
17 boys sent to correction centre in Jashore for 7 yrs 
7th Session of the Global Platform for disaster risk reduction begins from today
Haji Salim shifted to BSMMU
Sacked OC Pradeep's wife sent to jail upon surrender
Monsoon coming, no solution to Dhaka's waterlogging in sight
HC directs ACC to probe money laundered thru e-com platforms
Recovery from flood damages will take time: Momen


Latest News
BNP’s formal talks with political parties begin today
Samrat denied bail, sent to jail
Prolonged repatriation may push Rohingyas to crimes: PM
Hasina greets France's new Prime Minister
PM to open Padma Bridge to public on June 25
Mild heat wave likely to continue
HSC students demand second-time admission test at CU
Mirza Abbas taken to Singapore for treatment
Haji Selim appeals challenging HC's jail term
Samsung commits $356 bn in investments with 80,000 new jobs
Most Read News
Putin, Zelensky feature on TIME 100 list of influential people 2022
Suspended OC Pradeep's wife denied bail, sent to jail
Israeli court questions ban on Jewish prayer at Al-Aqsa compound
Over 100mn forcibly displaced worldwide: UNHCR
Canada storm death toll rises to 8, half a million without power
Taka devalued by 40 paisa against US dollars
10 workers injured in Gazipur factory fire
Non-endemic countries can stop transmission of Monkeypox: WHO
Talks of press freedom don't suit BNP: Quader
Iran Revolutionary Guard colonel assassinated in Tehran
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft