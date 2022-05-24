Work together to ensure a developed society: Iqbal Sobhan Chy



Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, Editor of the Daily Observer also former Media Adviser to the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, speaks as guest of honour at a discussion, marking the founding anniversary of the Daily Pirojpurer Katha and the Daily Tatha Darpan at Gopal Krishna Town Club premises in Pirojpur on Sunday. photo: observer

"It's our commitment to ensure a democratic, progressive, secular and developed society as well as Bangladesh. To achieve the goals, we all have to work together," he said while addressing the founding anniversary programme of two newspapers published from Pirojpur district on Sunday evening at the Gopal Krishna Town Club premises.

The programme as organized to celebrate the founding anniversary of the Daily Pirojpurer Katha and the Daily Tatha Darpan. Daily Pirojpurer Khata is celebrating its 13th founding anniversary while Daily Tatha Darpan is celebrating its seventh founding anniversary with the programme.

Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury also said democratic ethics and practices only the way of state power transformation. Ahead of the upcoming national elections, every political parties and people have to realize it. Mass media is vibrant now a days in the country and enjoying freedom and liberty. We had to struggle for freedom of expression and freedom of speech. Now, the journalists at local level to Dhaka are getting the benefits of our struggle.

In the speech as guest of honour, former vice-chancellor of Dhaka University Prof AAMS Arefin Siddique, also chairman of the governing board of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, said journalists are not impartial, but they are always by the side of the truth.

Daily Jugantar Editor Sayful Alam said there is no compromises in the question of anti-liberation forces. "We must work together to prevent the rise of anti-liberation elements."

The Daily Bhorer Kagoj Editor Saymal Dutta said the country is now changing in a positive manner. We all have to uphold the spirit.

Daily Tatha Darpan Editor Shafiul Haq Mithu chaired the programme while Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Chowdhury Rousan Islam, Additional Superintendent of Police (Admin And Crime) Mollah Azad Hossain also addressed the function.

Later, three noted persons were awarded for outstanding performance in their respective fields. They are late singer Khalid Hasan Milu, valiant freedom fighter Rabbani Feroz and Mamunur Rashid, special correspondent of the Daily Jugantar.

Later, a cultural function was also organized.



