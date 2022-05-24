Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 24 May, 2022, 3:26 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Pirojpurer Katha, Tatha Darpan Celebrate Founding Day

Work together to ensure a developed society: Iqbal Sobhan Chy

Published : Tuesday, 24 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 276
Our Correspondent

Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, Editor of the Daily Observer also former Media Adviser to the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, speaks as guest of honour at a discussion, marking the founding anniversary of the Daily Pirojpurer Katha and the Daily Tatha Darpan at Gopal Krishna Town Club premises in Pirojpur on Sunday. photo: observer

Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, Editor of the Daily Observer also former Media Adviser to the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, speaks as guest of honour at a discussion, marking the founding anniversary of the Daily Pirojpurer Katha and the Daily Tatha Darpan at Gopal Krishna Town Club premises in Pirojpur on Sunday. photo: observer

PIROJPUR, May 23: The Daily Observer Editor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, also former media adviser to the Prime Minister, urged all to work together for ensuring a democratic secular and prosperous Bangladesh.
"It's our commitment to ensure a democratic, progressive, secular and developed society as well as Bangladesh. To achieve the goals, we all have to work together," he said while addressing the founding anniversary programme of two newspapers published from Pirojpur district on Sunday evening at the Gopal Krishna Town Club premises.
The programme as organized to celebrate the founding anniversary of the Daily Pirojpurer Katha and the Daily Tatha Darpan. Daily Pirojpurer Khata is celebrating its 13th founding anniversary while Daily Tatha Darpan is celebrating its seventh founding anniversary with the programme.
Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury also said democratic ethics and practices only the way of state power transformation. Ahead of the upcoming national elections, every political parties and people have to realize it. Mass media is vibrant now a days in the country and enjoying freedom and liberty. We had to struggle for freedom of expression and freedom of speech. Now, the journalists at local level to Dhaka are getting the benefits of our struggle.
In the speech as guest of honour, former vice-chancellor of Dhaka University Prof AAMS Arefin Siddique, also chairman of the governing board of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, said journalists are not impartial, but they are always by the side of the truth.
Daily Jugantar Editor Sayful Alam said there is no compromises in the question of anti-liberation forces. "We must work together to prevent the rise of anti-liberation elements."
The Daily Bhorer Kagoj Editor Saymal Dutta said the country is now changing in a positive manner. We all have to uphold the spirit.
Daily Tatha Darpan Editor Shafiul Haq Mithu chaired the programme while Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Chowdhury Rousan Islam, Additional Superintendent of Police (Admin And Crime) Mollah Azad Hossain also addressed the function.
Later, three noted persons were awarded for outstanding performance in their respective fields. They are late singer Khalid Hasan Milu, valiant freedom fighter Rabbani Feroz and Mamunur Rashid, special correspondent of the Daily Jugantar.
Later, a cultural function was also organized.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Work together to ensure a developed society: Iqbal Sobhan Chy
Poetry book on Bangabandhu unveiled at RU
Govt employees demand pay commission, 100pc pension benefits
Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan
Air Chief returns home from Turkey
16th death anniversary of Golam Rasul
Air Chief returns home from Turkey
Killer truck claims its helper's life


Latest News
BNP’s formal talks with political parties begin today
Samrat denied bail, sent to jail
Prolonged repatriation may push Rohingyas to crimes: PM
Hasina greets France's new Prime Minister
PM to open Padma Bridge to public on June 25
Mild heat wave likely to continue
HSC students demand second-time admission test at CU
Mirza Abbas taken to Singapore for treatment
Haji Selim appeals challenging HC's jail term
Samsung commits $356 bn in investments with 80,000 new jobs
Most Read News
Putin, Zelensky feature on TIME 100 list of influential people 2022
Suspended OC Pradeep's wife denied bail, sent to jail
Israeli court questions ban on Jewish prayer at Al-Aqsa compound
Over 100mn forcibly displaced worldwide: UNHCR
Canada storm death toll rises to 8, half a million without power
Taka devalued by 40 paisa against US dollars
10 workers injured in Gazipur factory fire
Non-endemic countries can stop transmission of Monkeypox: WHO
Talks of press freedom don't suit BNP: Quader
Iran Revolutionary Guard colonel assassinated in Tehran
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft