Tuesday, 24 May, 2022, 3:26 PM
Editorial

Alarming rise in forcibly displaced people across the world

Published : Tuesday, 24 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM

According to a latest UNHCR report, more than a hundred million people have been forcibly driven out from their homeland around the world.  The forcibly displaced people included all those escaping violence, conflict, and persecution to victims of human rights violations. The report also mentioned that the ongoing war in Ukraine, protracted conflicts in countries such as Ethiopia and Democratic Republic of Congo to be some of the key factors propelling millions of people to flee.

However, from our end we would say oppressive military regimes indoctrinated with racial hatred have also forced hundreds and thousands to flee their homeland. Our next-door neighbour Myanmar's ruling military junta is a text book example in this regard. And as fate would have it, Bangladesh is now sheltering over a million forcibly displaced Rohingya refugees at huge economic and environmental costs.

As much as it is crucial to address the actual causes of growing number of forcibly displaced people across the world - it is equally important to reprimand dictatorial and oppressive regimes with exemplary punitive measures.

In place of penalising and imposing appropriate sanctions on brutal political and military regimes - the 'international community' is often too busy condemning responsible parties through a spree of futile conferences, seminars, forums and dialogue sessions. Moreover, rhetorical attacks and increasing humanitarian aid supplies turns out as their key tools to address root causes of forcible displaced people.

International Criminal Court (ICC) and International Court of Justice (ICJ) often fail to act unless country concerned ratifies the charter of these two international Courts. But the sad reality is that crime of genocide, crimes against humanity, extermination, deportation and other inhuman acts are being committed unabatedly under the very nose of the United Nations.

However, focusing just within our country, Bangladesh is one of the top ten Asian countries with well over half a million people displaced within.  Five years ago, the Geneva based Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre (IDMC) ranked Bangladesh sixth among the Asian countries with 614,000 people displaced in their own country. In addition, natural disasters and protracted ethnic conflicts have rendered thousands of people displaced in the country.

The message: While refugees and people uprooted in their own countries are already at record-high numbers, internally displaced people face even harsher consequences. And as refuges benefit from an established legal system of protection, those displaced internally lack any institutional support or assistance from international community or justice system.  

Understandably, it is not possible to put an end to natural disasters, but it is possible to put an end to manmade causes resulting in forcible displacement of our innocent people. It is possible to rehabilitate forcibly displaced victims of climate change and natural calamities.


