Stop gambling on IPL match

Dear Sir



One of the insane names in world cricket is now the Indian Premier League--IPL. The excitement of IPL can be seen everywhere from city to village alleys. Apart from this deep love for cricket, a lot of chaotic situations have arisen in our country around the IPL.



However, over the years, IPL-centric gambling has become quite popular. Such gambling halls can be seen especially in the tea shops of the market or society area. And it is a completely illegal and punishable offense. There are also pitfalls with gambling win-lose and money transactions. The situation sometimes worsens to clashes. Police or local people's representatives should come forward to stop gambling. Civil society must also take responsibility to control this incurable disease.



I humbly request the administration to keep a close watch on this pervading trend of gambling so that it does not increase in any way.



Ashikujaman Syed

Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab, CRID