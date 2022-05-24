Why is Cambodia showering praise on Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina?

The Cambodian media has published excellent article praising Bangladesh's economic model. Cambodian media has lavished praise on Bangladesh and its economic success.



At age 51, Bangladesh is going to be a South Asian economic miracle. Although Bangladesh is also a South Asian country, an immediate neighbour of Sri Lanka, it has surpassed Colombo in almost all socio-cultural and economic indicators. Being South Asian country, the story of Bangladesh is totally different from Sri Lanka. Cambodia sees Sri Lanka as a friendly state. So, Cambodia wants economically solvent Sri Lanka. Thus, Cambodia suggests Sri Lanka to overcome its economic recession by following its neighbour Bangladesh. That is the attraction Bangladesh now holds in Cambodia. Rare praise from Cambodia is the highest recognition for Bangladesh.



Cambodia says that Dhaka is on the right track to achieving a middle-income status nation and integrating economic growth with social betterment. Cambodia's newspaper has had an excellent article appreciating Bangladesh's success story. One focused on how Bangladesh has improved its quality of life, economic strength and improved education and research. Today, even countries in Africa are being urged to look towards Bangladesh.



The article in the Cambodian media spoke about how Bangladesh inherited a shattered economy and a completely broken infrastructure when it became a free nation in 1971. Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger had called it a "basket case" in 1974. Today, the world is both surprised and delighted to see a phoenix rising from the ashes.



The article noted how Bangladesh has now given assistance to Sri Lanka and Sudan from its foreign exchange reserves. It argued that South Asia can learn a lot from Bangladesh.



The prestigious newspaper in Cambodia, had an article by India based researcher John Rozario. He wrote: "The Bangladesh story is an attractive one. How can a country so vulnerable to natural calamities outperform its much larger, better-endowed neighbours--India and Pakistan--in most socio-economic indicators?" He felt that Bangladesh may miss being a middle-income country by 2024 but mega infrastructure projects like Padma Bridge, Karnafuli Tunnel and Metro Rail could help it become a developed country by 2041. But this will require an uninterrupted development environment and strong leadership.



The article compared the Bangladesh model of economic growth with Sri Lanka's. It spoke highly about Bangladesh becoming the next South Asian economic superstar. While the Cambodian media is now asking Sri Lanka government to follow the Bangladesh model, it remains an important point that Bangladesh is also a South Asian country, an immediate neighbour of Sri Lanka.



An article in the Cambodian newspaper has suggested that Sri Lanka, which is in the throes of an economic crisis, follow the model of Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in resolving the crisis. The article, published in the Cambodian Khmer Times, was written by John Rozario of India.



Sri Lanka, a South Asian tourism-dependent island nation, is going through a severe economic crisis, according to the article. The country can follow the model of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in resolving the crisis. Strong leadership has been one of the main reasons behind the success of Bangladesh model. Sri Lanka can follow this model tested to overcome the current crisis.



Cambodia's Khmer Times article advises Sri Lanka to follow Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's model. An article in the Cambodian newspaper has suggested that Sri Lanka, which is in the throes of an economic crisis, follow the model of Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in resolving the crisis.



Sri Lanka, a South Asian tourism-dependent island nation, is going through a severe economic crisis, according to the article. The country can follow the model of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in resolving the crisis. Strong leadership has been one of the main reasons behind the success of Bangladesh model. Sri Lanka can follow this model tested to overcome the current crisis.

Bangladesh is a role model of development during the Corona period. This development is remarkably wonderful. Bangladesh has gone from a least developed country to a developing country. The main contributor behind this is Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Through his tireless efforts, Bangladesh has become a middle-income country from a bottomless basket.



Sri Lanka's foreign exchange reserves have fallen at an alarming rate. Many important things are not going to be imported due to lack of money. Paper imports have been shut down. As a result, many educational institutions are not able to take exams. The country is facing a severe gas, fuel oil and cooking gas crisis.



Ranil Wickremesinghe has been named the new Prime Minister of Sri Lanka after the horrific violence. He can find a way out of the crisis by following the model of the Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina.



Pathik Hasan is a Dhaka-based NGO activist, researcher and freelance writer on contemporary international issues

















