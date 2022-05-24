Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 24 May, 2022, 3:25 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Litchi starts appearing in Pabna markets

Published : Tuesday, 24 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 218
Our Correspondent

Litchi starts appearing in Pabna markets

Litchi starts appearing in Pabna markets

PABNA, May 23: Litchi has started appearing in bazars of the district. Per 100 pieces are being sold at Tk 260 to 270.
Trading sources said, the current high price trend is likely to come down a little bit with full swing marketing of the summer fruit.
While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, seasonal traders said, abundant supply of litchi will begin in the next 25 days in local bazaars.
But compared to the last year, this year's price will be higher, they said. A trader Faisal said, there will be lots of litchi in local       markets.
Growers are happy to get satisfactory price primarily. But they are not satisfied with decreased production of litchi this season.
But Principal of Iswardji Agriculture Institute Mizanur Rahman said, the litchi production is much better than last year's. A trading of Tk  4.97 crore is likely this season.
DAE (Department of Agriculture Extension) sources said,  hundreds of farmers have been solvent by cultivating litchi.
There are hundreds of litchi orchards in the district. Besides local litchi, high yielding China-3, Bombay and Madraji varieties have been farmed. Litchi cultivation is gaining popularity in the       district.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Litchi starts appearing in Pabna markets
2 militants jailed in Khulna
Six minors drown in five districts
Piled Boro paddy rotting on farmers’ yards
Six killed, 22 injured in separate road mishaps
2 unnatural deaths in Rajshahi, Barguna
Nor’wester damages mangoes at Sapahar
Growers, traders urged not to use chemicals with mangoes


Latest News
BNP’s formal talks with political parties begin
Samrat denied bail, sent to jail
Prolonged repatriation may push Rohingyas to crimes: PM
Hasina greets France's new Prime Minister
PM to open Padma Bridge to public on June 25
Mild heat wave likely to continue
HSC students demand second-time admission test at CU
Mirza Abbas taken to Singapore for treatment
Haji Selim appeals challenging HC's jail term
Samsung commits $356 bn in investments with 80,000 new jobs
Most Read News
Putin, Zelensky feature on TIME 100 list of influential people 2022
Suspended OC Pradeep's wife denied bail, sent to jail
Israeli court questions ban on Jewish prayer at Al-Aqsa compound
Over 100mn forcibly displaced worldwide: UNHCR
Canada storm death toll rises to 8, half a million without power
Taka devalued by 40 paisa against US dollars
10 workers injured in Gazipur factory fire
Non-endemic countries can stop transmission of Monkeypox: WHO
Talks of press freedom don't suit BNP: Quader
Iran Revolutionary Guard colonel assassinated in Tehran
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft