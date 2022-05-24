

Litchi starts appearing in Pabna markets

Trading sources said, the current high price trend is likely to come down a little bit with full swing marketing of the summer fruit.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, seasonal traders said, abundant supply of litchi will begin in the next 25 days in local bazaars.

But compared to the last year, this year's price will be higher, they said. A trader Faisal said, there will be lots of litchi in local markets.

Growers are happy to get satisfactory price primarily. But they are not satisfied with decreased production of litchi this season.

But Principal of Iswardji Agriculture Institute Mizanur Rahman said, the litchi production is much better than last year's. A trading of Tk 4.97 crore is likely this season.

DAE (Department of Agriculture Extension) sources said, hundreds of farmers have been solvent by cultivating litchi.

