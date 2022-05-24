Video
2 militants jailed in Khulna

Published : Tuesday, 24 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 220
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, May 23: A court in the district on Sunday sentenced two militants of banned Jammatul Mujahiden Bangladesh (JMB) to 20 years' rigorous imprisonment in explosive case.
Judge of Additional Metropolitan and Session Judge Court SM Ashiqur Rahman handed down the verdict in presence of the two accused.
The convicts are Nur Mohammad Anik, of Morabari Village under Ghior Upazila in Manikganj, and Mozahedul Islam, son of Rezaul Karim of Ghashurduar Village under Shibganj Upazila in Bogura.
The court also fined them for Tk one lakh each, and in default, they have to suffer six more years in jail, said Public Prosecutor of the court Kazi Sabbir Ahmed.
Court sources said, on information, police went an operation at a three-storied building, named 'Hasna Hena', at Old Gallyamari Road under Sonadanga Police Station (PS) in the city on January 25, 2020.
Some members of JMB were planned to create anti government activities along with explosives materials at a north side room of the ground floor of the building.
At that time, policemen caught two of them while others managed to flee.
Police also seized huge bomb making materials, chemicals, bomb blasting remote control from their possession.
The arrested confessed themselves as the active members of JMB and they planned to create subversive activities by remote control bombs in different government establishments.
Sub-Inspector (SI) of Sonadanga Model PS Rohit Kumar Biswas filed a case in connection with explosives act with the PS accusing two JMB men.
On August 22 in 2020, the investigation officer of the case pressed charge sheet to Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court against two JMB men.
Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Sunday after examining 12 witnesses.


