Six minors drown in five districts

Six minor children drowned in separate incidents in five districts- Narail, Kurigram, Laxmipur, Manikganj and Sirajganj, recently.

NARAIL: A minor child drowned in a pond in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Salman, 6, son of Selim Molla, a resident of Sadhukhali Village in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Salman went missing in a pond nearby the house in the morning while he was bathing it.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him from the pond and rushed to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the minor dead.

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: Two minor children drowned in separate incidents in Fulbari Upazila of the district recently.

A minor boy drowned in a ditch in the upazila on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Abdullah, 3, son of Ashraful Islam of Prankrishna Village under Fulbari Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Abdullah fell in a ditch nearby the house at around 4pm while his family members were unaware of it.

Later, locals rescued the child and rushed to Fulbari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

On the other hand, a minor girl drowned in the Baramashia River in the upazila on May 16.

Deceased Sonamoni, 1, was the daughter of Rafiqul Islam of Shimulbaria Union in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge of Fulbari Police Station Fazlur Rahman confirmed the incident.

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: A one-and-a-half-year-old minor girl drowned in a pond in Char Lawrence area of Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

The deceased was identified as Khadija Akhter, daughter of Alamgir Hossain, a resident of Char Lawrence area in the upazila.

Local sources said Khadija fell in a pond nearby the house at noon while her family members were unaware of it.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her from the pond and rushed to Kamalnagar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.

Kamalnagar Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Md Abu Taher confirmed the incident.

MANIKGANJ: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Fahad Hossain, 4, son of Chhaukat Ali, a resident of Alinagar Village under Garhpara Union in the upazila.

The deceased's father said Fahad fell in a pond nearby the house at around 10am while the family members were unaware of it.

Later, the family family members found his body floating on water after conducting a search and recovered it from the pond.

SIRAJGANJ: A minor child drowned in the Karatoya River in Ullapara Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Samiul Islam, 5, son of Telu Mia, a resident of Barohar Village in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Samiul went missing in the river in Banshhata area in the afternoon while he was taking a bath in it along with his grandmother. Members of Ullapara Fire Service and Civil Defence Station was informed to rescue him.

Ullapara Fire Service Station leader Saiful Islam said firefighters had failed to rescue the child.

Later, Rajshahi Fire Service was requested to send a diving team.











