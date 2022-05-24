

Piled Boro paddy rotting on farmers’ yards

Heavy rainfall has caused early flood in the upazila, inundating farmers' yards. Farmers have turned frustrated seeing their destroyed Boro paddy.

It rained heavily in the last week when farmers were lifting their standing Boro crops.

A visit to different villages in the upazila found scenario of piled Boro paddy being rotted on yards.

Triggered by hilly tide, the flood water is continuing to inundate new areas.

While talking with the correspondent of The Daily Observer, victim farmers said, if their thrashed paddy can't be dried because of no-sun, they will have to suffer irrecoverable losses.

Farmer Alauddin of Botihala Village said, "Paddy stocks and straws are rotting in houses. We are in great danger."

Another Saddam Hossain of Dhoubaura Village echoed the same.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Golam Sarwar Tushar said, none has authority over natural disaster. But large-scale damage is unlikely, he added.







