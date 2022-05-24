Six killed, 22 injured in separate road mishaps

Six people including a minor child and a woman have been killed and at least 22 others injured in separate road accidents in five districts- Netrakona, Faridpur, Gaibandha, Gazipur and Rajshahi, on Sunday and Monday.

NETRAKONA: Two persons were killed and at least 20 others injured during a collision between a passenger bus and a paddy-laden truck in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased were identified as bus driver Sabuj Mia, a resident of Mymensingh, and its supervisor Sohel, of Sunamganj.

The accident took place at Challisha Nurlia on the Netrakona-Mymensingh Highway at around 6 am.

Police and local sources said a paddy-laden truck collided head-on with a passenger-laden bus in Challisha Nurlia area, which left bus driver Sabuj dead on the spot and 21 others injured.

Of the injured, supervisor of the bus Sohel died on the way to a local hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and handed those over to the deceased's family members after autopsyies.

However, Fire Service and Civil Defence and policemen rescued the injured.

Of them, 10 were admitted to Netrakona Adhunik Sadar Hospital.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Netrakona Model Police Station (PS) Khandaker Shaker Ahmed confirmed the incident.

FARIDPUR: A member of Bangladesh Air Force was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Abul Bashar, a resident of Kakrail Village under Assasuni Upazila of Satkhira District. He worked as a sergeant in Jashore Air Force.

Police sources said a truck coming from the opposite direction hit a covered van carrying the air force member in Dhuldhi Bazar area, leaving Abul Bashar dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the sscene.

Karimpur Highway PS OC Kangkan Kumar confirmed the incident, adding that Abul Bashar was returning from Dhaka with his household goods.

GAIBANDHA: A minor child was killed in a road accident in Palashbari Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Hira Khatun, 5, daughter of Yusuf Ali, a resident of Mustafapur Village under Betkapa Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a battery-powered auto-rickshaw hit Hira Khatun in Mustafapur area at night while she was crossing the road, which left her seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed her to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the minor girl dead.

Palashbari PS OC Masud Rana confirmed the incident.

KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR: A young woman was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Halima Begum, 22, wife of Sabbir Mia, a resident of Sadar Upazila in Pabna District.

The injured persons are Nazmul Hossain, 35, a resident of Mehendiganj Upazila of Barishal, and Nazmul Mia, 28, son of Nazrul Islam of Panchdona area in Narsingdi.

Police sources said a CNG filled with passengers was heading to Ghorashal area in the afternoon.

At that time, a speedy truck coming from opposite direction hit the CNG in Navana Pipe Factory area, leaving one of its passengers Halima dead on the spot and two others injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.

Two injured were sent to Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital.

Sub-Inspector of Kaliganj PS Saiful Islam confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: A man hailed from Bagha Upazila in the district was killed in a road accident in Rajbari District Town on Sunday noon.

The deceased was identified as Parimal Kumar Ghosh, 35, son of late Jugol Ghosh, a resident of Nurnagar Khayermil Village under Arani Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Parimal went out of the house on May 17 saying that he will go to Rajshahi.

The family members do not know why he was, later, found in Rajbari.

In-Charge of Rajbari Hospital Dr Mamun Hossain said Parimal was seriously injured in a road accident in town.

Later, he succumbed to his injuries at the hospital while undergoing treatment.

However, necessary steps will be taken in this connection, the hospital in-charge added.











