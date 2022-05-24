2 unnatural deaths in Rajshahi, Barguna

Two people died in separate unnatural incidents in two districts- Rajshahi and Barguna, on Sunday.

RAJSHAHI: A construction worker died after falling from the rooftop of a three-storey building in the city on Sunday.

Deceased Wahiduzzaman, 40, son of Joynal Abedin, was a resident of Budhpara area under Chandrima Police Station (PS) in the city.

Local sources said Wahiduzzaman fell from the rooftop of a three-storey building in Padma Residential area of the city at around 11:30 am while he was working there, which left him critically injured.

Injured Wadiduzzaman was taken to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries at around 7pm while undergoing treatment.

An unnatural death case was filed with Chandrima PS in this connection.

Officer-in-Charge of Chandrima PS Emran Hossain confirmed the incident.

PATHARGHATA, BARGUNA: A man died as a tree fell on him in Patharghata Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

The deceased was identified as Ruhul Amin, 50, son of late A Majid Mia, a resident of Char Lathimara Village under Patharghata Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Ruhul Amin was a cutting a tree in front of his house at around 1pm.

At that time, the tree fell on him accidentally, leaving him seriously injured.

The family members rescued him and rushed to Patharghata Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Ruhul Amin dead.











