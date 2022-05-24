Nor’wester damages mangoes at Sapahar



The photo shows dropped mangoes being sold in Sapahar Upazila. photo: observer

Mango grove owners said, about 10,000 hectares (ha) of mango gardens having Lengra, Amrupali, Fazli, and other local species were hit by the wind and 15-20 per cent were damaged. Dropped immature mangoes were selling in bazaars at least at Tk 60-100 per maund.

A visit on Saturday morning found a large-scale-selling of dropped green mangoes in 4-5 warehouses in Sadar upazila bazaars. Per kg was selling at Tk 1.5 to 2. On the day warehouses purchased 2,000-3,000 maunds of dropped mangoes.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, some mango growers said, half-mangoes of the groves got dropped. Per mand droped mango is selling at 60-100, they added. Garden owners have turned directionless witnessing irrecoverable destructions.

Mango gardener Shariful Islam said, "About 350 maund mangoes got dropped from my 79-bigha garden in two days. I am in tension with my remaining mangoes as their selling prices will not be enough to lift farming costs including that of land lease, fertiliser and insecticides."

Karttik Saha, president of Sapahar Bazar Mango Trader Warehouse Owners' Association, confirmed the mango damages. "I have purchased 5-6 maunds of mango in a single day. The dropped mangoes are immature, and these can be used in curry cooking and in pickle making."

Officer of Department of Agriculture Extension here Maniruzzaman Toki said, as growers are selling dropped mangoes in bazars, the mango damage cost can't be estimated. But it anticipated a five per cent damage, he added. Two per cent mango dropped previous day, he further said.

Piled Boro paddy rotting on farmers yards

Our Correspondent

DHOBAURA, MYMENSINGH, May 23: Stockpiled Boro paddy is rotting in farmers' yards in Dhoubaura Upazila of the district.

Heavy rainfall has caused early flood in the upazila, inundating farmers' yards. Farmers have turned frustrated seeing their destroyed Boro paddy.

It rained heavily in the last week when farmers were lifting their standing Boro crops.

A visit to different villages in the upazila found scenario of piled Boro paddy being rotted on yards.

Triggered by hilly tide, the flood water is continuing to inundate new areas.

While talking with the correspondent of The Daily Observer, victim farmers said, if their thrashed paddy can't be dried because of no-sun, they will have to suffer irrecoverable losses.

Farmer Alauddin of Botihala Village said, "Paddy stocks and straws are rotting in houses. We are in great danger."

Another Saddam Hossain of Dhoubaura Village echoed the same.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Golam Sarwar Tushar said, none has authority over natural disaster. But large-scale damage is unlikely, he added.













