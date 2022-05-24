Video
Home Countryside

Growers, traders urged not to use chemicals with mangoes

Published : Tuesday, 24 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 220
Our Correspondent

NATORE, May 23: Formal mango plucking has begun in the district from Saturday.
The formal lifting was opened by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shamim Ahmed plucking mangoes from grove of Nurul Huda of Joary Kechuakara Village in Baraigram Upazila.
A view-exchange meeting was held with mango growers and traders at Ahmedpur bus stand area in the upazila..
The meeting was attended by DC Shamim Ahmed as chief guest. It was presided over by Baraigram Upazila Nirbahi Officer Marium Khatun.
Safe mango lifting was stressed at the meeting.
Among others, Liton Kumar Saha, superintendent of police (SP), Nadim Sarwar, additional DC (General), Sydul Islam, deputy director of Department of Agriculture Extension, and Sharmin Sultana, upazila agriculture officer,  spoke at the meeting.
DC urged growers and traders for not using chemicals to ripe or preserve mangoes. Make supply of fresh and matured mangoes to consumers. He instructed them for taking necessary advice from the local agriculture officials.  
SP said, illegal toll collection by any quarter will not be allowed in mango selling and buying. Police will see it, he added.


