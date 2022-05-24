Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 24 May, 2022, 3:24 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Mamata demands autonomous probe agencies

Calls BJP rule worse than that of Hitler, Stalin

Published : Tuesday, 24 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 233

KOLKATA, May 23: Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Monday hit out at the recent Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raids on former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav in an alleged railway recruitment scam and said all central investigation agencies should be made autonomous bodies.
"Central agencies should be given full autonomy so that they can act impartially. The government should only give them salary. This should be the goal of new India. Only this autonomy can save India from disaster," the West Bengal chief minister told the media after a cabinet meeting.
Directing her attack at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre, Banerjee said no probe agency should be under the offices of the Prime Minister, the Union home minister or any chief minister.
"The BJP has bulldozed the federal structure of the country," Banerjee, who has resumed her efforts to bring regional parties on a common anti-BJP platform before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, said.
"I am sorry to say this but even Hitler, Stalin and Mussolini did not do this," she quipped.
Alleging that the CBI raid on the former Bihar chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president was politically motivated, Banerjee said: "The Central government is forcefully giving directions to the agencies, as we saw in the case of Lalu Prasad Yadav. What was the urgency? Was it because of the next elections? How many BJP leaders have been arrested?"     -HT


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Iraq sandstorm grounds flights, sends 1,000 to hospitals
Bedouin shepherds whose animals were banned from entering the Najaf governorate
Mamata demands autonomous probe agencies
Nepal raises retail fuel price, stoking inflation fears
China lockdowns, war risk derailing global jobs recovery: ILO
This handout photo taken and released on May 23, from the Philippine Coastguard
Zelensky tells Davos: send us weapons, stop Russia trade
WHO expects more cases of monkeypox to emerge globally


Latest News
BNP’s formal talks with political parties begin
Samrat denied bail, sent to jail
Prolonged repatriation may push Rohingyas to crimes: PM
Hasina greets France's new Prime Minister
PM to open Padma Bridge to public on June 25
Mild heat wave likely to continue
HSC students demand second-time admission test at CU
Mirza Abbas taken to Singapore for treatment
Haji Selim appeals challenging HC's jail term
Samsung commits $356 bn in investments with 80,000 new jobs
Most Read News
Putin, Zelensky feature on TIME 100 list of influential people 2022
Suspended OC Pradeep's wife denied bail, sent to jail
Israeli court questions ban on Jewish prayer at Al-Aqsa compound
Over 100mn forcibly displaced worldwide: UNHCR
Canada storm death toll rises to 8, half a million without power
Taka devalued by 40 paisa against US dollars
10 workers injured in Gazipur factory fire
Non-endemic countries can stop transmission of Monkeypox: WHO
Talks of press freedom don't suit BNP: Quader
Iran Revolutionary Guard colonel assassinated in Tehran
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft