Tuesday, 24 May, 2022, 3:24 PM
Home Foreign News

China lockdowns, war risk derailing global jobs recovery: ILO

Published : Tuesday, 24 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 267

BERLIN, May 23: The global job market is at risk of doing a U-turn on its path towards recovering to pre-COVID-19 levels as lockdowns in China and the war in Ukraine weigh on economies, the International Labour Organization (ILO) said in a report on Monday.
The U.N. agency estimated that there was the equivalent of 112 million fewer full-time jobs in the first quarter of 2022 compared with pre-COVID levels, and there was a growing but uncertain risk that the amount of hours worked would continue to decline over 2022.
China accounted for 86% of the dip in working hours due to containment measures to stop the spread of COVID-19, according to the report, and global supply chain disruptions exacerbated by the war in Ukraine threaten to lead to a further decline.     -REUTERS


