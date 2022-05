This handout photo taken and released on May 23, from the Philippine Coastguard











This handout photo taken and released on May 23, from the Philippine Coastguard shows people throwing buckets of water onto a smouldering ferry which had caught fire near Real town, Quezon province. At least seven people were killed and scores plucked to safety in the Philippines on May 23 after a fire ripped through a ferry and forced passengers to jump overboard, coast guard and witnesses said. photo : AFP