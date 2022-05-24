ManC win Premier League title after epic fightback



Manchester City's Brazilian midfielder Fernandinho lifts the Premier League trophy as City players celebrate on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on May 22, 2022. photo: AFP

Guardiola's side were teetering on the brink of blowing the title after falling 2-0 behind midway through the second half in the final chapter of their pulsating battle for supremacy with Liverpool.

But Ilkay Gundogan sparked an astonishing City revival at the Etihad Stadium as the German midfielder reduced the deficit before Rodri grabbed the equaliser.

Gundogan turned in City's third goal in the space of five minutes in the 81st minute, triggering wild celebrations and rendering second placed Liverpool's 3-1 victory against Wolves irrelevant.

City finished with 93 points, one ahead of Liverpool as they ended their rivals hopes of winning an unprecedented quadruple.

On a breathtaking final day, Burnley were relegated as Leeds beat the drop, while Tottenham qualified for the Champions League at the expense of their north London rivals Arsenal.

It was City who hogged the spotlight on a day their fans will never forget.

Guardiola's men can rightly be called a dynasty after joining Manchester United as the only clubs in the Premier League era to have won four titles in five seasons, with Alex Ferguson's teams doing it on three separate occasions.

The eighth league title in City's history is Guardiola's ninth major trophy since arriving at the club in 2016.

"These guys are legends. When you win in this country four times in five years, it is because these guys are so special. They will be remembered forever," Guardiola said.

Fittingly, it was long-serving City captain Fernandinho who lifted the trophy in his last game before leaving the club.

"It feels like we came back from the dead to win the league. This is the Man City spirit. You never give up," Fernandinho said.

Once again, City saved the best until last as they edged Liverpool out on the final day of the season for the second time after beating them to the finish line in 2019.

It was 10 years since Sergio Aguero's famous last-second goal against QPR sealed City's first title since 1968 and this jaw-dropping success was almost as unlikely.

City were stunned in the 37th minute when Matty Cash got in front of Joao Cancelo to score with a bullet header. -AFP

















