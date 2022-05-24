Mominul out of runs, not out of form: Domingo

Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo backed Mominul to get back to amongst runs very soon, saying that the Test captain is not out of form, rather he is out of runs at this moment.

Mominul extended his lean streak to six consecutive single-digit scores when he was caught behind off Fernando for 9 in the sixth over in the first innings of Bangladesh on the opening day of second Test against Sri Lanka. This was his 11th single digit score in the last 14 innings.

Domingo said he found no problems in Mominul's technique as the captain looked 'really good' in the net.

"I don't think he (Mominul) is off form. He is not getting runs. He looked really good when I watched him in the nets even this morning. His positions are really good. He is out of runs, not out of form," Domingo said on Monday.

"He has a fantastic record. He has the most Test hundreds for Bangladesh, in 51 matches. Mushfiq got his ninth in his 82nd Test. Mominul knows how to get runs. All players go through slumps in form. As coach, it is your job to support those players who lose a bit of confidence and belief. Make sure that they get out of their slump," he added.

Domingo reminded everyone that Mominul had a knock of 88 in New Zealand which helped Bangladesh get a memorable victory. -BSS











