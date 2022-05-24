Video
latest
Home Sports

Asia Cup Hockey

Bangladesh loses to S Korea 6-1

Published : Tuesday, 24 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 219
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh national hockey team lost its first match of the Hero Asia Cup Hockey to stronger South Korea by 6-1 goals on Monday in Jakarta, Indonesia.
Although the Bangladesh boys took the lead scoring in the sixth minute, they could not maintain the lead and digested six goals, one after another.
Bangladesh Captain Khorshed scored the goal from a penalty corner.
Afterwards, the Korea boys put all their power in the striking department. The former champions eventually breached Bangladesh defence line and managed to level the score in the first quarter.
The Korea team scored two goals before the half time and score another two in the third quarter. In the last quarter, the Bangladesh digested one more.
The 30th ranked Bangladesh lost the match to 16th ranked South Korea and it was not unexpected against such a strong team. But the boys had shown their guts against a superior opponent and gave a hint for the opponents of the next matches that they were not going to be 'a sitting duck'.
The boys in red and green outfits are going to face 23rd ranked Oman in the next match to be played today (Tuesday).







« PreviousNext »

