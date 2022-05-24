NoFel SC earn victory in BCL

NoFeL Sporting Club earned a hard-fought solitary goal victory over Fakirerpool Young Mens Club in the Bashundhara Group Bangladesh Championship League (BCL) football held on Monday at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur.

In the day's match, Khaled scored the all-important goal for NoFeL SC in the 35th minute of the match.

Fakirerpool Young Mens Club, however, tried heart and soul to sage a fight back in the match but could not convert any in the remaining proceeding. -BSS













