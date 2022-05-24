Mustafiz returns in whites, Bijoy regains national call after three years

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Sunday announced respective squads for Test, ODIs and T20i matches during West Indies tour next month.

The biggest change in the squads is the comeback of Anamul Haque Bijoy in Bangladesh squad after a long time, who played his last Test in 2014, Last ODI in 2019 and the last T20i match in 2015. Bijoy set the new national record in first class cricket last month as the highest run-getter in one season and got the immediate reward. The top-order batter named for both the white-ball formats.

Mustafizur Rahman, who repeatedly denied playing Test during West Indies tour called in all three formats. Shakib Al Hasan also wanted to opt away from ODI, is in all three formats too. Beside Shakib, Mustafiz, Liton Das, Mosaddek Hossain Shaikat, Yasir Ali Rabbi and Nurul Hasan Shohan are picks for the types of cricket against West Indies.

The squads also carried some good news for Tigers as Mehidy Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin and Shoriful Islam are going to return in action recovering respective injuries.

Shoriful however, is dropped from the Test side while Taskin is considered only for ODIs. Miraz as usually will play Test and ODIs while Saifuddin will play in one-day and T20i formats.

The Bangladesh team is slated for June 5 to leave the country for West Indies to play two Tests, three ODIs and as many T20i matches.

The bilateral series will begin with Test matches and the first Test starting on June 16 followed by the second one on June 24. Three T20s are set for July 2, 3 and 7 after which three ODIs will be held on July 10, 13 and 16.



TEST SQUAD

Mominul Haque (Captain), Tamim Iqbal Khan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Taijul Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Shohidul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman and Mosaddek Hossain Shaikat.



ODI SQUAD

Tamim Iqbal Khan (Captain), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Nasum Ahmed and Mosaddek Hossain Shaikat.



T20i SQUAD

Mahmudullah (Captain), Munim Shahriar, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Sheik Mahedi Hasan, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Shohidul Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Anamul Haque Bijoy and Mosaddek Hossain Shaikat.











