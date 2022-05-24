Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 24 May, 2022, 3:23 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangladesh tour of West Indies 2022

Mustafiz returns in whites, Bijoy regains national call after three years

Published : Tuesday, 24 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 217
Sports Reporter

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Sunday announced respective squads for Test, ODIs and T20i matches during West Indies tour next month.
The biggest change in the squads is the comeback of Anamul Haque Bijoy in Bangladesh squad after a long time, who played his last Test in 2014, Last ODI in 2019 and the last T20i match in 2015. Bijoy set the new national record in first class cricket last month as the highest run-getter in one season and got the immediate reward. The top-order batter named for both the white-ball formats.
Mustafizur Rahman, who repeatedly denied playing Test during West Indies tour called in all three formats. Shakib Al Hasan also wanted to opt away from ODI, is in all three formats too. Beside Shakib, Mustafiz, Liton Das, Mosaddek Hossain Shaikat, Yasir Ali Rabbi and Nurul Hasan Shohan are picks for the types of cricket against West Indies.
The squads also carried some good news for Tigers as Mehidy Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin and Shoriful Islam are going to return in action recovering respective injuries.
Shoriful however, is dropped from the Test side while Taskin is considered only for ODIs. Miraz as usually will play Test and ODIs while Saifuddin will play in one-day and T20i formats.
The Bangladesh team is slated for June 5 to leave the country for West Indies to play two Tests, three ODIs and as many T20i matches.
The bilateral series will begin with Test matches and the first Test starting on June 16 followed by the second one on June 24. Three T20s are set for July 2, 3 and 7 after which three ODIs will be held on July 10, 13 and 16.

TEST SQUAD
Mominul Haque (Captain), Tamim Iqbal Khan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Taijul Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Shohidul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman and Mosaddek Hossain Shaikat.

ODI SQUAD
Tamim Iqbal Khan (Captain), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Nasum Ahmed and Mosaddek Hossain Shaikat.

T20i SQUAD
Mahmudullah (Captain), Munim Shahriar, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das,  Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Sheik Mahedi Hasan, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Shohidul Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Anamul Haque Bijoy and Mosaddek Hossain Shaikat.







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Klopp woe as Liverpool pipped in title race
AC Milan back on top after snatching title from Inter
ManC win Premier League title after epic fightback
Mominul out of runs, not out of form: Domingo
Bangladesh loses to S Korea 6-1
NoFel SC earn victory in BCL
Mustafiz returns in whites, Bijoy regains national call after three years
Liton, Mushfiqur break 63-year-old record


Latest News
Samrat denied bail, sent to jail
Prolonged repatriation may push Rohingyas to crimes: PM
Hasina greets France's new Prime Minister
PM to open Padma Bridge to public on June 25
Mild heat wave likely to continue
HSC students demand second-time admission test at CU
Mirza Abbas taken to Singapore for treatment
Haji Selim appeals challenging HC's jail term
Samsung commits $356 bn in investments with 80,000 new jobs
Woman killed in Barisal road accident
Most Read News
Putin, Zelensky feature on TIME 100 list of influential people 2022
Suspended OC Pradeep's wife denied bail, sent to jail
Israeli court questions ban on Jewish prayer at Al-Aqsa compound
Over 100mn forcibly displaced worldwide: UNHCR
Canada storm death toll rises to 8, half a million without power
Taka devalued by 40 paisa against US dollars
10 workers injured in Gazipur factory fire
Non-endemic countries can stop transmission of Monkeypox: WHO
Talks of press freedom don't suit BNP: Quader
Iran Revolutionary Guard colonel assassinated in Tehran
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft