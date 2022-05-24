Video
Liton, Mushfiqur break 63-year-old record

Published : Tuesday, 24 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 258

On the way to the recovery process after Bangladesh slumped to a precarious 24-5, Liton Das and Mushfiqur Rahim broke the 63-year-old record in Test cricket.
The duo made a highest partnership for sixth wicket or lower after losing the first five wickets for 25 runs or less.
They broke the record of Wallis Mathias and Shujauddin, who added 86 after their team West Indies lost first wickets for 22 runs against Pakistan in Dhaka Stadium, which is now named as Bangabandhu National Stadium on March 6, 1959.
However, Liton and Mushfiqur didn't stop there. They went on smoothly to bring more laurel as they recorded Bangladesh's highest partnership in the sixth wicket too, keeping Sri Lanka at bay when their stand reached 192.
Mushfiqur Rahim is also involved in the previous highest sixth wicket partnership with Ashraful as they made 191 against Sri Lanka in Colombo in 2007.     -BSS


