ICC chief praises Bangladesh cricket, pledges more help for development



Visiting ICC Chairman Greg Barclay during a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganobhaban. photo: UNB

"ICC will give every support required to take Bangladesh cricket ahead," visiting ICC Chairman Greg Barclay said during a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganobhaban.

Briefing the media PM's Assistant Press Secretary MM Emrul Kayas said that the premier told the ICC chairman that Bangladesh cricket will progress further if the cricket's world governing body extends more support.

She said that love of sports runs through her family. She recalled that her grandfather, father and brothers were players as well as sports organisers.

The ICC chairman highly praised the performance of both the male and female cricket teams of Bangladesh for their outstanding performances in the last seven years.

He said the performances of the Bangladesh Cricket teams inspired him for the visit to witness the development of its cricket.

Referring to Bangladesh's first-ever win against Pakistan during the last ICC Women's World Cup, he said the council will provide all required support for development of women's cricket as well.

"We will assist Bangladesh in three fields: coaching, umpiring and wicket or pitch development," he added.

President of the Bangladesh Cricket Board Nazmul Hassan Papon and PMO Senior Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah were present during the meeting.

Barclay arrived in Dhaka on Sunday on a two-day visit and then drove to Purbachal to see the construction of Sheikh Hasina International Cricket Stadium there.

A former director of New Zealand Cricket Barclay was elected ICC chairman on November 24, 2020. -UNB











