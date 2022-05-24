Video
Sri Lanka tour of Bangladesh 2022

Mushi-Liton sublime stroke picks Tigers from ashes

Published : Tuesday, 24 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 260
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim (R) embraces his teammate Liton Das at the end of the first day play of the second Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on May 23, 2022. photo: AFP

Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim (R) embraces his teammate Liton Das at the end of the first day play of the second Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on May 23, 2022. photo: AFP

Despite losing five wickets for 24 runs, Bangladesh ended the dominating first day of the Dhaka Test against visiting Sri Lanka as the Tigers stockpiled 277 runs for five wickets till the game of the day calling off.
Bangladesh opted to bat first winning the toss but lost top five batters within 6.5 overs. Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan among the top five were returned for respective ducks. Opener bowled out cleanly in the very 2nd ball of the game, Tamim followed joy in the very next over while Shakib was dismissed in the very first ball he faced as the 5th batter.
The two most off-form Bangladesh batters Nazmul Hossain Shanto and skipper Mominul Haque had gone for eight and nine runs respectively playing 'nothing-shots'.
But the visitors saw the other side of the coin throughout the day as Mr. Dependable Mushfiqur Rahim and the prolific Liton Das ruled over the visiting bowlers.
Mushi, who scored 105 runs in the Chattogram test, picked up his 2nd ton of the series and remained unbeaten hoarding 115 runs. It was the 9th Test ton for the leading Bangladesh scorer of the format. He reached the 5,000 Test run's milestone in Chattogram last week.
Liton on the contrary, missed a ton for 12 runs in Chattogram, picked up his 3rd Test ton, who was dropped on 47. Liton ended the day staying on 135. It is the career best innings for the stalwart. His previous best Test innings was 114 against Pakistan last year.
The wicketkeeper duo remained undivided pilling up 253 runs together, which is the highest 6th wicket's partnership for Bangladesh. The previous record was set byMohammad Ashraful and Mushfiqur Rahim in July 2007 at Colombo. They assembled 191 runs together against the same side.
Mishfiq, Liton jointly gathered 165 runs in Chattogram as well.
Lankan speedster duo Kasun Rajitha and Avishka Fernando shared all Bangladesh wickets between them. Rajitha notched three wickets for 43 runs while Fernando took two for 80.


