Tuesday, 24 May, 2022, 3:22 PM
Taposh calls for removal of Sadarghat Launch Terminal from Lalkuthi-Ruplal House

Published : Tuesday, 24 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 220

Mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh in a group photo after visiting the exhibition on Dhaka City Neighbourhood Upgradation Project on Monday at Lalkuthi in Old Dhaka. photo : Observer

Mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh in a group photo after visiting the exhibition on Dhaka City Neighbourhood Upgradation Project on Monday at Lalkuthi in Old Dhaka. photo : Observer

Mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh on Monday called for immediate removal of Sadarghat Launch Terminal from Lalkuthi in Old Dhaka-Ruplal House to restore the heritage of Dhaka.
"Our Dhaka is built on the banks of Buriganga river. But sadly, we can no longer see the river from this historic site... We would remove the Sadarghat Launch Terminal from Lalkuthi-Ruplal House as soon as possible."
He made the comment while inspecting the project activities under the Dhaka City Neighborhood Upgradation Project (DCNUP) held at Lalkuthi premises in Sadarghat area this noon, said a press release here.
Taposh urged the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) to take immediate steps in this regard in a bid to restore the beauty and heritage of Dhaka through removing this part of the terminal.
Speaking on the occasion, Marcy Miang Tembon, country director of World Bank Bangladesh and Bhutan, said, "I am really surprised to see the Lalkuthi established in 1880, we vowed to stand by the Southern City Corporation in restoring the heritage."
"Ruplal House is under illegal occupation, I would like to request the mayor to remove the illegal occupants from there," said historian Professor Muntasir Mamun.
Regional Director of South Asia Sustainable Development John Roome, World Bank President of Bangladesh Institute of Planners Fazle Reza Sumon and Chief Executive Officer (CEO)of South City Farid Ahmed also spoke, among others.    -BSS



