Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 24 May, 2022, 3:22 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

BD’s ‘deft’ balancing of US, China and India ties stands out, writes South China Morning Post

Published : Tuesday, 24 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 238

While countries in South Asia are mired in economic crises or face a debt trap with China, Bangladesh has escaped such situations and is increasingly seen as an emerging middle power, according to South China Morning Post (SCMP).
And despite being courted by the United States militarily, Dhaka has not been anxious to strengthen such ties as the government carries out a deft "three-way balancing" act between India, China and the US, SCMP reports quoting analysts.
In recent weeks, Sri Lanka has been going through its worst economic crisis since independence in 1948, and is on the verge of bankruptcy due to economic mismanagement and a massive shortage of foreign exchange reserves.
In Nepal, depleting reserves, widening trade deficit and rising prices have prompted concerns that the Himalayan nation might be heading towards a full-blown economic crisis.
But not Bangladesh. At least, not yet, reads the report.
Anu Anwar, a fellow at Harvard University's Faculty of Arts and Sciences, said Bangladesh, located next to India, had maintained a "three-way balancing" between the US, India and China.
"Dhaka has pursued strategic ambiguity, maintaining good working relations with both China and India," said Anwar who is also an associate in research at Harvard University's John K. Fairbank Centre for Chinese Studies.
Anwar added that Dhaka had also reached out to the US in recent years aiming to use US-Bangladesh ties as "leverage" to set better terms with both China and India, defuse tension, and reduce reliance on both Asian powers.
Even though Washington had intensified its engagement with Dhaka, Anwar said these did not suggest that the US recognised "Bangladesh's value in its own right".
"The recent attention that Bangladesh is getting from Washington is under the assumption that Bangladesh is falling into China's orbit," Anwar said.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Taposh calls for removal of Sadarghat Launch Terminal from Lalkuthi-Ruplal House
BD’s ‘deft’ balancing of US, China and India ties stands out, writes South China Morning Post
Stop passengers’ harassment at HSIA: State Minister
BNP's comment on press freedom reveals its new conspiracy: Quader
Padma Bridge not AL's ancestral property: Fakhrul
Visiting Director General of National Security Forces Military Intelligence of Palestine
3 to die, 4 get life terms for Dinajpur murder
Feasibility study of Mirsarai -Teknaf marine drive to complete soon


Latest News
Samrat denied bail, sent to jail
Prolonged repatriation may push Rohingyas to crimes: PM
Hasina greets France's new Prime Minister
PM to open Padma Bridge to public on June 25
Mild heat wave likely to continue
HSC students demand second-time admission test at CU
Mirza Abbas taken to Singapore for treatment
Haji Selim appeals challenging HC's jail term
Samsung commits $356 bn in investments with 80,000 new jobs
Woman killed in Barisal road accident
Most Read News
Putin, Zelensky feature on TIME 100 list of influential people 2022
Suspended OC Pradeep's wife denied bail, sent to jail
Israeli court questions ban on Jewish prayer at Al-Aqsa compound
Over 100mn forcibly displaced worldwide: UNHCR
Canada storm death toll rises to 8, half a million without power
Taka devalued by 40 paisa against US dollars
10 workers injured in Gazipur factory fire
Non-endemic countries can stop transmission of Monkeypox: WHO
Talks of press freedom don't suit BNP: Quader
Iran Revolutionary Guard colonel assassinated in Tehran
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft