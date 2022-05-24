Stop passengers’ harassment at HSIA: State Minister

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md. Mahbub Ali on Monday instructed the authorities concerned to ensure that the passengers are not harassed and interrogated unnecessarily at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA). At the same time, he also advised all to remain cautious about Monkeypox, an infectious disease spreading across the world recently.

He gave the instruction to the authorities while visiting the airport on Monday to inspect the facilities and services being delivered to the passenger there.

In response to a query over the concerns raised, Mahbub Ali informed that he has already discussed the matter with Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and the airport immigration authority.













