BNP's comment on press freedom reveals its new conspiracy: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Monday said BNP's comment on press freedom is an exposure of the party's new conspiracy against media and journalism.

He said this in statement issued in protest against BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's habitual falsehood and ill-motivated comment on press freedom.

Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, urged BNP to shun the path of conspiracy to play a responsible role keeping trust in the spirit of Liberation War.

If BNP can do so, Bangladesh's path of progress and prosperity will be freed from obstacles, he observed.

Otherwise, BNP will have to face severe disaster, he said.

Under the leadership of successful statesman Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh is marching forward towards prosperity and this development spree will continue in the coming days too, he hoped. "No one will be able to keep suppressed us," he said referring from the landmark March 7 speech of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The minister said purpose-oriented falsehood and propaganda of BNP leaders are being aired every day in talk-shows on different television channels.

Even after that they are raising ridiculous questions over freedom of press, he said. "We want to firmly say that the sky of press freedom has been opened under the leadership of successful statesman Sheikh Hasina," he said.

Now not only state-run television channels but also private-run TV channels are getting the facilities for commercial broadcasting by using Bangabandhu Satellite, he mentioned.

Once state-run Bangladesh Television (BTV) was only electronic media in Bangladesh, he said, adding that Sheikh Hasina was first to approve private-run television channels.

In continuation of that the vast door of media has been opened so that around 50 private channels as well as online TVs, IP TVs are now operating in the country, he said.

Over 1000 daily, weekly and monthly newspapers and online news portals are also in Bangladesh and programmes of all political parties are being published in those media in details, he added.

Apart from that, the government took initiative to formulate "Mass Media Employees Act" for increasing dignity of journalists and establishing their rights, he said.

But, during the BNP tenure, dignity and rights of journalists were considered under Labour Act, he mentioned.

During BNP tenure, minimum social status of journalist was not protected, he said.

He said talks of press freedom don't suit BNP rather it sounds like the proverb "The devil listening to the Scriptures".

BNP has become bankrupt and perplexed as its top leadership has been sentenced by the court on charge of corruptions and embezzling money of orphans, he said.

Isolated BNP's only weapon is now falsehood and rumor, he observed.

Quader said the people didn't forget that 16 journalists including BBC journalist Manik Chandra Saha, Khulna Press Club President and Dainik Janmabhumi editor Humayun Kabir Balu were killed during the regime of 'evil' BNP-Jammat alliance (2001-2006). -BSS











