Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 24 May, 2022, 3:22 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Padma Bridge not AL's ancestral property: Fakhrul

Published : Tuesday, 24 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 236

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday said the ruling party leaders should not forget the much-awaited Padma Bridge is not an ancestral property of Awami League as it is being constructed with public money.
"Sheikh Hasina is now bragging about constructing the Padma Bridge. We would like to say that Padma Bridge is not yours alone and it is not the ancestral property of Awami League," he said.
Speaking at a rally, the BNP leader said the Padma Bridge is being built with the money of the country's people and taxpayers.
BNP's Dhaka south and north city units arranged the rally in front of the Jatiya Press Club protesting what they said was the Prime Minister's 'indecent' comment on Padma Bridge involving Khaleda.
Hundreds of leaders and activists of the party and its associate bodies joined the programme.
Fakhrul raised an allegation of widespread corruption in the Padma Bridge project. "People want to know how much money you have taken from people and how much you have spent on constructing the Padma Bridge. They also want to know how much money you have pocketed through corruption."
He also said people are also eager to know how much money the future generation will have to spend to repay the foreign loan that was taken for the construction of the bridge.
The BNP leader also strongly protested and condemned Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's remark about pushing Khaleda Zia into the river from the Padma Bridge.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Taposh calls for removal of Sadarghat Launch Terminal from Lalkuthi-Ruplal House
BD’s ‘deft’ balancing of US, China and India ties stands out, writes South China Morning Post
Stop passengers’ harassment at HSIA: State Minister
BNP's comment on press freedom reveals its new conspiracy: Quader
Padma Bridge not AL's ancestral property: Fakhrul
Visiting Director General of National Security Forces Military Intelligence of Palestine
3 to die, 4 get life terms for Dinajpur murder
Feasibility study of Mirsarai -Teknaf marine drive to complete soon


Latest News
Samrat denied bail, sent to jail
Prolonged repatriation may push Rohingyas to crimes: PM
Hasina greets France's new Prime Minister
PM to open Padma Bridge to public on June 25
Mild heat wave likely to continue
HSC students demand second-time admission test at CU
Mirza Abbas taken to Singapore for treatment
Haji Selim appeals challenging HC's jail term
Samsung commits $356 bn in investments with 80,000 new jobs
Woman killed in Barisal road accident
Most Read News
Putin, Zelensky feature on TIME 100 list of influential people 2022
Suspended OC Pradeep's wife denied bail, sent to jail
Israeli court questions ban on Jewish prayer at Al-Aqsa compound
Over 100mn forcibly displaced worldwide: UNHCR
Canada storm death toll rises to 8, half a million without power
Taka devalued by 40 paisa against US dollars
10 workers injured in Gazipur factory fire
Non-endemic countries can stop transmission of Monkeypox: WHO
Talks of press freedom don't suit BNP: Quader
Iran Revolutionary Guard colonel assassinated in Tehran
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft