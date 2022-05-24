Padma Bridge not AL's ancestral property: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday said the ruling party leaders should not forget the much-awaited Padma Bridge is not an ancestral property of Awami League as it is being constructed with public money.

"Sheikh Hasina is now bragging about constructing the Padma Bridge. We would like to say that Padma Bridge is not yours alone and it is not the ancestral property of Awami League," he said.

Speaking at a rally, the BNP leader said the Padma Bridge is being built with the money of the country's people and taxpayers.

BNP's Dhaka south and north city units arranged the rally in front of the Jatiya Press Club protesting what they said was the Prime Minister's 'indecent' comment on Padma Bridge involving Khaleda.

Hundreds of leaders and activists of the party and its associate bodies joined the programme.

Fakhrul raised an allegation of widespread corruption in the Padma Bridge project. "People want to know how much money you have taken from people and how much you have spent on constructing the Padma Bridge. They also want to know how much money you have pocketed through corruption."

He also said people are also eager to know how much money the future generation will have to spend to repay the foreign loan that was taken for the construction of the bridge.

The BNP leader also strongly protested and condemned Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's remark about pushing Khaleda Zia into the river from the Padma Bridge. -UNB











