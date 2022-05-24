Video
Home Back Page

3 to die, 4 get life terms for Dinajpur murder

Published : Tuesday, 24 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 262
Staff Correspondent

Dinajpur District court on Monday sentenced three people to death and four others to life imprisonment for killing a man in Phulbari upazila in Dinajpur district in 2009.
Additional district sessions Judge Mehedi Hasan also fined them Tk 20,000 each, in default, they will have to suffer one year more in jail.
The condemned convicts are: Shoriul Islam, 43, Rezaul Karim Babu, 48, and Atwar alia Ator Ali, 51 while lifers are Golam Rabbani, 44, Ekramul Haque, 51, Sayed Ali, 58, and Jahangir Alam, 44.
Mostafizur Rahman, assistant public prosecutor of the court, confirmed the matter.
According to the prosecution, Humayun Kabir was killed over land dispute at Garpinglai village in the upazila on August 20, 2009 after he went out from his shop for Joynagar Bazar in the evening. After that, locals found the body under a pile of bricks at MIB Brick Kiln in the morning. Towhidul Islam, brother of the victim, filed a case with Phulbari Police Station accusing seven people.
Meanwhile, a court in Sirajganj district sentenced three people to life time imprisonment in connection with Yakub Ali killing case.
Additional district sessions Judge Begum Salma Masud also sentenced the convicts to 7 years more for disappearing the dead body of Yakub Ali and also fined them Tk 20,000 each, in default, they will have to suffer six-month more in jail.


