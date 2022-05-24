Feasibility study of Mirsarai -Teknaf marine drive to complete soon

CHATTOGRAM, May 23: The feasibility study of the longest ever marine driveway of the country stretching from Jorarganj of Mirsarai to Teknaf is expected to be completed during the current month.

Engineer Ataur Rahman, Additional Chief Engineer of RHD told the Daily Observer the study report will be submitted to the Ministry for approval in the next month of June. Then the Ministry will decide the fate of the project, he said.

Meanwhile, the study was scheduled to be completed in February last. But the concerned firm SMET had intended to extend till May which was approved by the government.

Ataur Rahman said that the length of the proposed marine drive will be around 250 kilometres from Jorarganj of Mirsarai to Teknaf.

But, of them construction works of 60- km- long marine drive from Cox's Bazar to Teknaf has already been completed, he said. Besides, 20 km long marine drive has been constructed by the CDA, Chattogram Port Authority and Karnaphuli Tunnel approach road from Patenga to Sitakunda, Ataur said.

"So, rest of 170- km- long marine drive from Jorarganj to Cox's Bazar will now be constructed", he said. An Australian firm SMET has conducted the study at a cost of Taka 13 crore. SMET has been appointed as a Consultant of the project in 2020 last.

According to Roads and Highways department, the Development Project Proposal (DPP) has also been completed.

The costing of the project would be estimated after the completion of the feasibility study. Sources said that the marine drive would be four-lane initially. Later on the Drive will be upgraded to six-lane.

With the completion of the project, it will be the longest ever marine drive road in the world. On the other hand, the distance from Chattogram to Cox's Bazar will be reduced to about 50 kilometers. Now it takes 3.30-4 hours to travel from Cox's Bazar to Chattogram by road. And if the Marine Drive road is constructed, it will be possible to travel from Cox's Bazar to Chattogram by road in just 2-2.30 hours. At present, the distance from Cox's Bazar to Chattogram is 160- km by road. The distance from Chattogram to Mirsarai is about 60 kilometers.

