Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 24 May, 2022, 3:22 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Feasibility study of Mirsarai -Teknaf marine drive to complete soon

Published : Tuesday, 24 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 284
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, May 23: The feasibility study of the longest ever marine driveway of the country stretching from Jorarganj of Mirsarai to Teknaf is expected to be completed during the current month.
Engineer Ataur Rahman, Additional Chief Engineer of RHD told the Daily Observer the study report will be submitted to the Ministry for approval in the next month of June. Then the Ministry will decide the fate of the project, he said.
Meanwhile, the study was scheduled to be completed in February last.  But the concerned firm SMET had intended to extend till May which was approved by the government.
Ataur Rahman said that the length of the proposed marine drive will be around 250 kilometres from Jorarganj of Mirsarai to Teknaf.
But, of them construction works of 60- km- long marine drive from Cox's Bazar to Teknaf has already been completed, he said. Besides, 20 km long marine drive has been constructed by the CDA, Chattogram Port Authority and Karnaphuli Tunnel approach road from Patenga to Sitakunda, Ataur said.
"So, rest of 170- km- long marine drive from Jorarganj to Cox's Bazar will now be constructed", he said. An Australian firm SMET has conducted the study at a cost of Taka 13 crore. SMET has been appointed as a Consultant of the project in 2020 last.
According to Roads and Highways department, the Development Project Proposal (DPP) has also been completed.
The costing of the project would be estimated after the completion of the feasibility study. Sources said that the marine drive would be four-lane initially. Later on the Drive will be upgraded to six-lane.
With the completion of the project, it will be the longest ever marine drive road in the world. On the other hand, the distance from Chattogram to Cox's Bazar will be reduced to about 50 kilometers. Now it takes 3.30-4 hours to travel from Cox's Bazar to Chattogram by road. And if the Marine Drive road is constructed, it will be possible to travel from Cox's Bazar to Chattogram by road in just 2-2.30 hours.  At present, the distance from Cox's Bazar to Chattogram is 160- km by road. The distance from Chattogram to Mirsarai is about 60 kilometers.
As a result, the distance from Chattogram to Cox's Bazar is decreasing by 50 km.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Taposh calls for removal of Sadarghat Launch Terminal from Lalkuthi-Ruplal House
BD’s ‘deft’ balancing of US, China and India ties stands out, writes South China Morning Post
Stop passengers’ harassment at HSIA: State Minister
BNP's comment on press freedom reveals its new conspiracy: Quader
Padma Bridge not AL's ancestral property: Fakhrul
Visiting Director General of National Security Forces Military Intelligence of Palestine
3 to die, 4 get life terms for Dinajpur murder
Feasibility study of Mirsarai -Teknaf marine drive to complete soon


Latest News
Samrat denied bail, sent to jail
Prolonged repatriation may push Rohingyas to crimes: PM
Hasina greets France's new Prime Minister
PM to open Padma Bridge to public on June 25
Mild heat wave likely to continue
HSC students demand second-time admission test at CU
Mirza Abbas taken to Singapore for treatment
Haji Selim appeals challenging HC's jail term
Samsung commits $356 bn in investments with 80,000 new jobs
Woman killed in Barisal road accident
Most Read News
Putin, Zelensky feature on TIME 100 list of influential people 2022
Suspended OC Pradeep's wife denied bail, sent to jail
Israeli court questions ban on Jewish prayer at Al-Aqsa compound
Over 100mn forcibly displaced worldwide: UNHCR
Canada storm death toll rises to 8, half a million without power
Taka devalued by 40 paisa against US dollars
10 workers injured in Gazipur factory fire
Non-endemic countries can stop transmission of Monkeypox: WHO
Talks of press freedom don't suit BNP: Quader
Iran Revolutionary Guard colonel assassinated in Tehran
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft