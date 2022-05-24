StanChart gets int'l accolade as Best CSR Bank

Standard Chartered Bangladesh (StandChart) recently won "Best CSR Bank" in Bangladesh at the International Finance Awards.

The Bank was recognised by International Finance for its commitment to empowering all members of the community and for enabling both long-term and sustainable progress, growth, and recovery, says a press release.

In dealing with the pandemic, StandChart has facilitated lasting economic and social recovery while addressing the pressing need to save lives.

To deal with immediate challenges, StandChart worked with development sector partners to deliver aid and essentials to communities hit hard by the pandemic and to support frontline health services.

To enable longer-term recovery, the Bank focused on empowering individuals through education, skills development, and workforce reintegration. Standard Chartered Bangladesh has also launched community initiatives centred on health, environment, and sustainability in recent months.