

Exim Bank gets letter of appreciation for disbursing incentive in agri-sector

Governor of the Bangladesh Bank Fazle Kabir handed over the letter to the Managing Director and CEO of Exim Bank Dr. Mohammed Haider Ali Miah in a program held at Bangladesh Bank recently.

Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank AKM Sajedur Rahman Khan, Executive Director Md. Awlad Hossain Chowdhury, General Manager Abdul Hakim Were Also present at that time.

It is to be mentioned that Exim Bank has disbursed 101.19 pc of the funds allocated by Bangladesh Bank under the government refinancing scheme in the agricultural sector.







