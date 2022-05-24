Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 24 May, 2022, 3:21 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Banking Events

Premier Bank receives letter of appreciation

Published : Tuesday, 24 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Business Desk

Premier Bank receives letter of appreciation

Premier Bank receives letter of appreciation

The Premier Bank Ltd has been awarded Letter of Appreciation by Bangladesh Bank for achieving 100pc disbursement target of COVID-19 Stimulus package (1st Phase) for the Agriculture sector, says a press release.
On behalf of the Bank, M. Reazul Karim, FCMA has received the Letter of Appreciation from the honorable Governor Fazle Kabir.  
The ceremony was attended by Deputy Governor A.K.M. Sajedur Rahman Khan, Executive Director Md. Awlad Hossain Chowdhury, General Manager Md. Abdul Hakim from Bangladesh Bank and Mohammed Emtiaz Uddin, SEVP and Head of SME and Agri. Banking Division of Premier Bank Ltd.
M. Reazul Karim extended his sincere thanks and gratitude to Bangladesh Bank for the initiative and recognition. He said such recognition would act as a great inspiration for Banks and NBFI.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
StanChart gets int'l accolade as Best CSR Bank
Exim Bank gets letter of appreciation for disbursing incentive in agri-sector
Premier Bank receives letter of appreciation
ONE Bank signs MoU with National Housing Authority
Asian markets rise as Biden ‘considers’ lifting China tariffs
Energy sector set to ensure cyber security: Nasrul Hamid
Banks asked not to issue forex for their staff training abroad
BB forms Tk1b MFS refinancing scheme


Latest News
Samrat denied bail, sent to jail
Prolonged repatriation may push Rohingyas to crimes: PM
Hasina greets France's new Prime Minister
PM to open Padma Bridge to public on June 25
Mild heat wave likely to continue
HSC students demand second-time admission test at CU
Mirza Abbas taken to Singapore for treatment
Haji Selim appeals challenging HC's jail term
Samsung commits $356 bn in investments with 80,000 new jobs
Woman killed in Barisal road accident
Most Read News
Putin, Zelensky feature on TIME 100 list of influential people 2022
Suspended OC Pradeep's wife denied bail, sent to jail
Israeli court questions ban on Jewish prayer at Al-Aqsa compound
Over 100mn forcibly displaced worldwide: UNHCR
Canada storm death toll rises to 8, half a million without power
Taka devalued by 40 paisa against US dollars
10 workers injured in Gazipur factory fire
Non-endemic countries can stop transmission of Monkeypox: WHO
Talks of press freedom don't suit BNP: Quader
Iran Revolutionary Guard colonel assassinated in Tehran
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft