Premier Bank receives letter of appreciation

The Premier Bank Ltd has been awarded Letter of Appreciation by Bangladesh Bank for achieving 100pc disbursement target of COVID-19 Stimulus package (1st Phase) for the Agriculture sector, says a press release.On behalf of the Bank, M. Reazul Karim, FCMA has received the Letter of Appreciation from the honorable Governor Fazle Kabir.The ceremony was attended by Deputy Governor A.K.M. Sajedur Rahman Khan, Executive Director Md. Awlad Hossain Chowdhury, General Manager Md. Abdul Hakim from Bangladesh Bank and Mohammed Emtiaz Uddin, SEVP and Head of SME and Agri. Banking Division of Premier Bank Ltd.M. Reazul Karim extended his sincere thanks and gratitude to Bangladesh Bank for the initiative and recognition. He said such recognition would act as a great inspiration for Banks and NBFI.